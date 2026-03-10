Anzeige
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Actusnews Wire
10.03.2026 18:23 Uhr
ODIOT SA Hosts its Patrons-Investors Club at the Eiffel Tower

ODIOT SA Hosts its Patrons-Investors Club at the Eiffel Tower

Paris, March 10 - 6pm

ODIOT SA organized an event on February 18, 2026, at the Eiffel Tower, reserved for members of its Patrons-Investors Club.

A privileged moment in an iconic location

Members of the Club were welcomed by Mr. Patrick Branco-Ruivo, Managing Director of the Eiffel Tower, who guided participants during a private visit of the monument, offering them a unique perspective on this iconic symbol of French heritage.

The meeting continued with a presentation by Dr. Karolina Stefanski, a specialist in silversmithing with a PhD in Art History, who spoke about the artistic and technical dimensions of silversmithing as developed by ODIOT and BIENNAIS. Participants thus benefited from an in-depth view of ODIOT's unique heritage.

During this event, ODIOT SA also had the honor of welcoming Prince Alexandre Demidoff and his wife, who showed Club members the catalogue of the historic 1928 sale of the original Demidoff pieces in New York.

More to come

Through this Club, ODIOT SA offers its shareholders the opportunity to attend truly exceptional events. The next gathering will take place at a location closely linked to French heritage and the history of the brand.

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is one of the oldest and most prestigious French silversmith brands, founded in 1690. A leading figure of the 18th and 19th centuries, it was a supplier to the Royal Families as well as to Emperor Napoleon I. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the brand creates outstanding silversmith pieces in solid silver and vermeil, perpetuating a tradition of excellence passed down for more than three centuries. ODIOT SA also owns the brands Tétard Frères, Biennais and Rouge Pullon, further strengthening its positioning in the high-end silversmithing trades and related services. Odiot and Rouge Pullon are distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT S.A (Euronext Access, - Ticker: MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

