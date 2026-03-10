Tata Consultancy Services: Fortune Names TCS to World's Most Admired Companie List for Fourth Straight Year

NEW YORK, NY AND MUMBAI, IN / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE:532540, NSE:TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has been named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list for the fourth consecutive year.

Now in its 28th year, the annual list is a highly anticipated barometer of corporate reputation, based on a survey of more than 3,000 business executives, board members, and analysts. Companies are evaluated on nine reputation drivers, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, long-term investment value, financial soundness, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness.

Amit Bajaj, President, North America, Tata Consultancy Services, said, "Being named to Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies is a direct reflection of the trust industry leaders place in TCS, as we help them reinvent their enterprises and entire industries in the age of AI. We are grateful to our clients and associates for this honor, as they are in lockstep with us on our journey to becoming the world's largest AI-led technology services company. This recognition motivates us to continue innovating and delivering solutions that help our customers achieve greater enterprise efficiency and agility."

Alyson Shontell, Editor in Chief and Chief Content Officer, Fortune, said, "Fortune is proud to celebrate the companies on this year's World's Most Admired Companies list; they have set the bar for real innovation, resilient leadership, and global impact. As rapidly advancing technologies such as AI transform entire industries, these organizations stand out for their ability to evolve with purpose and foresight, consistently shaping the path forward for global business, and the future of how we work and lead."

TCS's industry leadership has been consistently recognized by renowned business publications and industry associations. Newsweek ranked TCS as the #1 IT Services firm on its 2026 list of America's Most Reliable Companies and also named TCS as one of America's Greatest Workplaces in 2025. The Top Employer Institute ranked TCS the #1 Top Employer in the U.S. for 2026, marking the eighth consecutive year of achieving this milestone. In addition, for the past nine years TCS has been named to The Civic 50, a list of the 50 most community-minded companies in the U.S. that is compiled by Points of Light, a non-profit organization.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services) (BSE:532540, NSE:TCS) is the technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

It has set an aspiration to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company and is enabling its clients to transform themselves across the full AI stack, from infrastructure to intelligence.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce spread across 55 countries and 202 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients - helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to artificial intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.?For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

