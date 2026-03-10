EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Science

Live Executive Presentations From Public Life Sciences Companies Across a Broad Range of Therapeutic and Healthcare Markets Direct Access to Management Teams Through Live Presentations, Real-Time Q&A and 1x1 Meetings NEW YORK, NY - March 10, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. is highlighting the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum taking place March 11 and 12, 2026. The Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum is a B2i Digital Featured Conference, co-hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences and Zacks Small Cap Research. The Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum connects presenting companies with a global audience of individual and institutional investors through live, interactive online presentations. Participating companies deliver scheduled presentations followed by real-time Q&A, and investors can request one-on-one meetings with management teams through the VIC platform. After the event, presentation replays are made available for on-demand viewing, extending visibility and engagement beyond the live sessions. B2i Digital partners with Virtual Investor Conferences as Official Marketing Partner, supporting awareness for each event through digital marketing, social media promotion, digital profiles of presenting companies, and broader investor outreach. For more details, please visit:

https://b2idigital.com/otc-life-sciences-virtual-investor-forum Presenting companies include: March 11, 2026 12:00 PM EDT: SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation

12:30 PM EDT: Nasus Pharma Ltd.

1:00 PM EDT: Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

1:30 PM EDT: Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. March 12, 2026 9:30 AM EDT: Bora Pharmaceuticals

10:00 AM EDT: Prostatype Genomics AB

10:30 AM EDT: MetaVia Inc.

11:00 AM EDT: Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

11:30 AM EDT: Avicanna Inc.

12:00 PM EDT: EMVision Medical Devices Ltd.

1:00 PM EDT: Aethlon Medical

1:30 PM EDT: Dyadic International

2:00 PM EDT: Jaguar Health, Inc.

2:30 PM EDT: Beyond Air, Inc.

3:00 PM EDT: Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

3:30 PM EDT: Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. Among the presenting companies are B2i Digital Featured Companies Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. For comprehensive profiles of participating companies and registration, please visit:

https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/category/147666/march-12th-life-sciences-virtual-investor-forum?utm_source=b2i&utm_medium=marketing&utm_campaign=0326LifeSciencesVIC Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property. Public companies listed on NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, CSE, ASX, and OTC Markets participate in VIC events. About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker?, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.5 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings?, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer, David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. B2i Digital Contact Information

David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

https://bsky.app/profile/b2idigital.bsky.social About Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online. VIC offers companies efficient access to a broad investor audience through live presentations, Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Investors benefit from direct access to executive management teams and the ability to view presentations live or on demand. Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information OTC Markets Group Inc.

Virtual Investor Conferences

https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

info@virtualinvestorconferences.com Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of Virtual Investor Conferences. Content is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

