Jacobio Pharma: Jacobio Announces 2025 Annual Results

First Commercial Product Glecirasib Approved and Added to China's NRDL

pan-KRAS and Innovative ADC Pipeline Continue to Advance

BEIJING, SHANGHAI and BOSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobio Pharma (HKEX: 1167) today announced its annual results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, and provided updates on its key pipeline programs.

During 2025, the company achieved several key advancements in KRAS-targeted therapy and innovative ADC platforms, including the approval and inclusion of the KRAS G12C inhibitor glecirasib in China into the National Reimbursement Drug List, a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca for the pan-KRAS inhibitor JAB-23E73 worth a total of US$2.015 billion (including an upfront payment of US$100 million), and the entry of EGFR-KRAS G12Di tADC and HER2-STINGa iADC into the IND preparation stage.

Dr. Yinxiang Wang, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Jacobio, said:

"2025 marked the tenth anniversary of Jacobio and a milestone year of value for the Company. The approval of glecirasib and its reimbursement inclusion in China marked Jacobio's entry into commercialization. At the same time, JAB-23E73 achieved steady progress over the past year, including completion of the Phase I dose escalation phase of daily dosing in China, generation of preliminary promising clinical data, and the IND approval of its first-line pancreatic cancer combination study. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on KRAS-targeted therapies and innovative functional-payload ADC platforms, including tADC and iADC, with the goal of bringing more treatment options to patients worldwide."

Pipeline Highlights

Glecirasib (KRAS G12C inhibitor)

In 2025, glecirasib was approved in China for the treatment of patients with KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer who had received at least one prior systemic therapy, and was subsequently included in the National Reimbursement Drug List. From June to December 2025, Jacobio recognized revenue of RMB 8.55 million.

A registrational Phase III trial evaluating glecirasib in combination with the SHP2 inhibitor sitneprotafib for the first-line treatment of non-small cell lung cancer is ongoing in China. Results from the Phase I/II study of this combination were published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, demonstrating a 71% objective response rate and a median progression-free survival of 12.2 months in the first-line setting.

Over the past year, multiple clinical studies of glecirasib were published in leading international journals, including Nature Medicine, The Lancet Respiratory Medicine,The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology, and Cancer Communication.

pan-KRAS inhibitor JAB-23E73

JAB-23E73 is an oral small-molecule pan-KRAS inhibitor currently undergoing clinical development in China and the United States.

As of Jan. 15, 2026, a total of 42 patients had been enrolled in the Phase I study in China. Grade 3 treatment-related adverse events were reported in 11.9% of patients, and no Grade 4 or Grade 5 treatment-related adverse events were observed. Among 13 pancreatic cancer patients treated within the predicted efficacious dose range - including two second-line and eleven third-line or later patients - the objective response rate (ORR), including both confirmed and unconfirmed responses, was 38.5%, and the disease control rate (DCR) was 84.6%.

In February 2026, China's Center for Drug Evaluation approved a Phase I/III clinical trial evaluating JAB-23E73 in combination with nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine as a first-line treatment for KRAS-mutant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

ADC Programs

Jacobio continues to advance its xADC platform built around functional payloads.

JAB-BX600 (EGFR-KRAS G12D tADC) combines an EGFR-targeting antibody with a KRAS G12D inhibitor payload, enabling targeted delivery and a dual-mechanism approach that may overcome feedback resistance associated with KRAS inhibitor monotherapy. An IND submission is expected in the second half of 2026.

JAB-BX467 (HER2-STING iADC) uses a HER2-targeting antibody linked to a STING agonist payload designed to recruit lymphocytes in the tumor microenvironment and potentially convert "cold" tumors into "hot" tumors. An IND submission is expected in the second half of 2026.

Financial Update

As of the end of 2025, the Company had approximately RMB1.53 billion in cash, cash equivalents and available bank credit facilities. This balance is expected to exceed RMB2.0 billion in the first quarter of 2026, and the Company anticipates achieving profitability in 2026.

About Jacobio Pharma

Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) is committed to providing breakthrough treatments for patients. With an induced allosteric drug discovery platform, the company's core projects focus on the KRAS pathway and STING pathway. The company envisions becoming a global leader in research and development, fostering strategic partnerships to drive innovation. Jacobio's R&D centers are located in Beijing and Shanghai (China), and Boston (USA). Clinical trials are conducted at over 180 sites in China, more than 30 sites in the USA, and more than 10 sites across several European countries.

