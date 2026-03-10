Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QK1R | ISIN: KYG4987A1094 | Ticker-Symbol: 77V
Tradegate
10.03.26 | 08:00
0,715 Euro
+5,93 % +0,040
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JACOBIO PHARMACEUTICALS GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JACOBIO PHARMACEUTICALS GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6900,78519:03
0,7000,77518:36
PR Newswire
10.03.2026 17:30 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jacobio Pharma: Jacobio Announces 2025 Annual Results

First Commercial Product Glecirasib Approved and Added to China's NRDL

pan-KRAS and Innovative ADC Pipeline Continue to Advance

BEIJING, SHANGHAI and BOSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobio Pharma (HKEX: 1167) today announced its annual results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, and provided updates on its key pipeline programs.

During 2025, the company achieved several key advancements in KRAS-targeted therapy and innovative ADC platforms, including the approval and inclusion of the KRAS G12C inhibitor glecirasib in China into the National Reimbursement Drug List, a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca for the pan-KRAS inhibitor JAB-23E73 worth a total of US$2.015 billion (including an upfront payment of US$100 million), and the entry of EGFR-KRAS G12Di tADC and HER2-STINGa iADC into the IND preparation stage.

Dr. Yinxiang Wang, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Jacobio, said:
"2025 marked the tenth anniversary of Jacobio and a milestone year of value for the Company. The approval of glecirasib and its reimbursement inclusion in China marked Jacobio's entry into commercialization. At the same time, JAB-23E73 achieved steady progress over the past year, including completion of the Phase I dose escalation phase of daily dosing in China, generation of preliminary promising clinical data, and the IND approval of its first-line pancreatic cancer combination study. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on KRAS-targeted therapies and innovative functional-payload ADC platforms, including tADC and iADC, with the goal of bringing more treatment options to patients worldwide."

Pipeline Highlights

Glecirasib (KRAS G12C inhibitor)

In 2025, glecirasib was approved in China for the treatment of patients with KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer who had received at least one prior systemic therapy, and was subsequently included in the National Reimbursement Drug List. From June to December 2025, Jacobio recognized revenue of RMB 8.55 million.

A registrational Phase III trial evaluating glecirasib in combination with the SHP2 inhibitor sitneprotafib for the first-line treatment of non-small cell lung cancer is ongoing in China. Results from the Phase I/II study of this combination were published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, demonstrating a 71% objective response rate and a median progression-free survival of 12.2 months in the first-line setting.

Over the past year, multiple clinical studies of glecirasib were published in leading international journals, including Nature Medicine, The Lancet Respiratory Medicine,The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology, and Cancer Communication.

pan-KRAS inhibitor JAB-23E73

JAB-23E73 is an oral small-molecule pan-KRAS inhibitor currently undergoing clinical development in China and the United States.

As of Jan. 15, 2026, a total of 42 patients had been enrolled in the Phase I study in China. Grade 3 treatment-related adverse events were reported in 11.9% of patients, and no Grade 4 or Grade 5 treatment-related adverse events were observed. Among 13 pancreatic cancer patients treated within the predicted efficacious dose range - including two second-line and eleven third-line or later patients - the objective response rate (ORR), including both confirmed and unconfirmed responses, was 38.5%, and the disease control rate (DCR) was 84.6%.

In February 2026, China's Center for Drug Evaluation approved a Phase I/III clinical trial evaluating JAB-23E73 in combination with nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine as a first-line treatment for KRAS-mutant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

ADC Programs

Jacobio continues to advance its xADC platform built around functional payloads.

JAB-BX600 (EGFR-KRAS G12D tADC) combines an EGFR-targeting antibody with a KRAS G12D inhibitor payload, enabling targeted delivery and a dual-mechanism approach that may overcome feedback resistance associated with KRAS inhibitor monotherapy. An IND submission is expected in the second half of 2026.

JAB-BX467 (HER2-STING iADC) uses a HER2-targeting antibody linked to a STING agonist payload designed to recruit lymphocytes in the tumor microenvironment and potentially convert "cold" tumors into "hot" tumors. An IND submission is expected in the second half of 2026.

Financial Update

As of the end of 2025, the Company had approximately RMB1.53 billion in cash, cash equivalents and available bank credit facilities. This balance is expected to exceed RMB2.0 billion in the first quarter of 2026, and the Company anticipates achieving profitability in 2026.

About Jacobio Pharma
Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) is committed to providing breakthrough treatments for patients. With an induced allosteric drug discovery platform, the company's core projects focus on the KRAS pathway and STING pathway. The company envisions becoming a global leader in research and development, fostering strategic partnerships to drive innovation. Jacobio's R&D centers are located in Beijing and Shanghai (China), and Boston (USA). Clinical trials are conducted at over 180 sites in China, more than 30 sites in the USA, and more than 10 sites across several European countries.
For more information, please visit: http://www.jacobiopharma.com

SOURCE Jacobio Pharma

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.