Metallium, Ltd.: Metallium Reports Industrial Scale-Up of its Texas Technology Campus Advances Rapidly

HOUSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallium Ltd. (ASX: MTM; OTCQX: MTMCF; OTCQX ADR: MTLMY) announced that progress at its Gator Point Technology Campus in Chambers County, Texas is rapidly advancing. This facility will be the first for the company in the US that will utilize its proprietary Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology to recover critical, precious and base metals from electronic waste (printed circuit boards) and other high-value feedstocks.

The company acquired the plant less than 12 months ago and has undertaken substantial site rehabilitation, infrastructure upgrades and installation of processing equipment, transforming the facility into the Company's primary U.S. technology demonstration and early commercial processing hub. The company continues to advance the industrial scale-up of the plant, with the goal of three FJH reactors operating in parallel by June of this year. More details are available here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03066243-6A1315516&v=undefined.

"The progress achieved at our flagship Technology Campus in less than 12 months has been substantial," said Michael Walshe, Managing Director and CEO of Metallium. "The site has rapidly evolved from a mothballed facility into a technology campus supporting the industrial scale-up of our FJH platform. Parallel development, optimization and commissioning is progressing across the flowsheet, and the next major milestone will be demonstrating three FJH reactors operating in parallel. This milestone will validate the scalability of the technology and represent an important step toward our Stage-1 commercial configuration targeting approximately 8,000 tons of PCF feedstock per year."

Metallium Ltd. (https://www.metalliuminc.com) is pioneering a low-carbon, high efficiency approach to recovering critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and high-grade waste streams. The company's patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology enables the extraction of high-value materials, including gallium, germanium, antimony, rare earth elements and gold, from feedstocks such as refinery scrap, e-waste and monazite.

