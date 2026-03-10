Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C6E1 | ISIN: AU0000155228 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JC
Tradegate
10.03.26 | 18:56
0,428 Euro
-0,93 % -0,004
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
METALLIUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METALLIUM LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4180,43019:03
0,4180,43218:57
PR Newswire
10.03.2026 17:32 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metallium, Ltd.: Metallium Reports Industrial Scale-Up of its Texas Technology Campus Advances Rapidly

Center to Utilize Company's Proprietary Flash Joule Heating (FJH) Technology for Recovery of Critical, Precious and Base Metals from Electronic Waste and Other High-Value Feedstocks

HOUSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallium Ltd. (ASX: MTM; OTCQX: MTMCF; OTCQX ADR: MTLMY) announced that progress at its Gator Point Technology Campus in Chambers County, Texas is rapidly advancing. This facility will be the first for the company in the US that will utilize its proprietary Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology to recover critical, precious and base metals from electronic waste (printed circuit boards) and other high-value feedstocks.

The company acquired the plant less than 12 months ago and has undertaken substantial site rehabilitation, infrastructure upgrades and installation of processing equipment, transforming the facility into the Company's primary U.S. technology demonstration and early commercial processing hub. The company continues to advance the industrial scale-up of the plant, with the goal of three FJH reactors operating in parallel by June of this year. More details are available here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03066243-6A1315516&v=undefined.

"The progress achieved at our flagship Technology Campus in less than 12 months has been substantial," said Michael Walshe, Managing Director and CEO of Metallium. "The site has rapidly evolved from a mothballed facility into a technology campus supporting the industrial scale-up of our FJH platform. Parallel development, optimization and commissioning is progressing across the flowsheet, and the next major milestone will be demonstrating three FJH reactors operating in parallel. This milestone will validate the scalability of the technology and represent an important step toward our Stage-1 commercial configuration targeting approximately 8,000 tons of PCF feedstock per year."

Metallium Ltd. (https://www.metalliuminc.com) is pioneering a low-carbon, high efficiency approach to recovering critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and high-grade waste streams. The company's patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology enables the extraction of high-value materials, including gallium, germanium, antimony, rare earth elements and gold, from feedstocks such as refinery scrap, e-waste and monazite.

SOURCE Metallium, Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.