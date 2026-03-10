SCS Global Services: SCS Consulting Services Gains RSPO Approval as an Endorsed Training Provider

ETP Status Enables SCS to Deliver RSPO-Accredited Lead Auditor Courses Globally

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / SCS Consulting Services is proud to announce its recognition as an Endorsed Training Provider (ETP) for the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO). This endorsement authorises SCS Consulting Services to deliver RSPO-accredited Lead Auditor training under the RSPO Principles & Criteria (P&C) and Independent Smallholder (ISH) Standards 2024. The RSPO endorsement follows a thorough review of SCS Consulting Services' capacity, experience, and commitment to RSPO's rigorous requirements for ETPs.

Leading the programme, SCS Consulting's Lead Auditor and Principal Trainer, María Angélica Ocampo, brings over 20 years of professional experience and more than a decade as an RSPO Lead Auditor and trainer across Latin America. Her proven technical depth, socio-environmental expertise, and hands-on training approach position SCS Consulting to deliver auditor training of truly unmatched quality.

"Navigating the sustainable transformation of the palm oil sector requires trusted expertise and a rigorous process for developing and maintaining relevant subject matter expertise," says Nathan Smith, Senior Vice President of SCS Consulting Services. "We're honoured by RSPO's endorsement, which reflects our dedication to advancing sustainable practices in the palm oil sector on a global scale."

In the coming months, SCS Consulting Services will offer Lead Auditor Courses for the 2024 versions of the RSPO P&C and ISH Standards. These courses will be delivered in a hybrid format, combining the flexibility of online learning with the depth of face-to-face training. Participants will first complete a series of online modules covering key updates and requirements of the 2024 Standards.

Following the online component, participants will attend a three- to five-day in-person session (depending on the Standard), which will include practical on-site visits to palm farms and palm oil mills. The sessions are designed to provide comprehensive instruction on RSPO audit requirements, methodologies, and best practices. This blended approach ensures that future auditors are fully equipped with up-to-date knowledge and practical skills needed to conduct high-quality RSPO audits under the 2024 RSPO Standards.

"RSPO is pleased to approve SCS Consulting Services as an Endorsed Training Provider," said Angelina Wong, RSPO Capacity Development Manager. "SCS Consulting Services has demonstrated strong alignment with our Standards and a clear commitment to high-quality training. We look forward to partnering with SCS Consulting Services to ensure stakeholders have increased access to impactful learning experiences on RSPO Standards and to further the growth of sustainable palm oil."

Participants can register for the training using the following link:

https://learn-scs.docebosaas.com/scs/learn/courses/10297/2024-rspo-principles-and-criteria-pc-lead-auditor

More training locations and details will be released soon.

About SCS Consulting Services

SCS Consulting Services helps companies implement transformative sustainability solutions that drive meaningful change. Our experts leverage over four decades of deep experience in sustainability and an unwavering commitment to scientific rigor, credibility, and transparency. We work closely with clients to navigate the rapidly changing climate and business environment. We offer dozens of services including climate strategy, food safety, sustainable finance, emissions accounting and reporting, sustainability reporting, sustainable supply chains, ESG management, due diligence, regulatory compliance services and now RSPO endorsed training. SCS Consulting Services is the independent sustainability consulting arm of the Scientific Certification Systems (SCS) organization.

Media Contact:

Nathan Smith

Senior Vice President

SCS Consulting Services

Email: nsmith@scsconsultingservices.com

Find more stories and multimedia from SCS Global Services at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/scs-consulting-services-gains-rspo-approval-as-an-endorsed-train-1145799