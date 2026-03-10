OXURION: Oxurion Extends Its Financing Program

Leuven, BELGIUM - March 10, 2026 - 06:30 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, announces the signing of a fourth amendment to its convertible bond subscription agreement with Atlas Special Opportunities II, LLC.

This amendment extends the overall financing program by an additional 12 months, adjusts the maturity terms of all outstanding bonds, and grants the subscriber the right to transfer bonds to affiliated entities outside the United States.

Key Amendments to the Financing Terms

• Program extension:

- The overall financing program is extended until March 2, 2027.

- Atlas Special Opportunities II, LLC may continue issuing Monthly New Convertible Bonds under

the same conditions until March 2, 2027.

• Bond maturity adjustment: The maturity date of all bonds, whether already issued or to be issued, is extended by 12 months and is now set at 72 months from their respective issuance dates. This ensures a standardized maturity structure across all outstanding bonds.

• Market capitalization condition: A minimum EUR 500,000 over a rolling 30-day period is required for bond issuance. If the market capitalization temporarily drops to EUR 250,000, a partial drawdown of EUR 150,000 remains possible under specific conditions.

• Liquidity condition: A total trading value of at least EUR 1.2 million over 22 consecutive trading days is required, with a reduced threshold of EUR 600,000 for partial drawdowns.

• Monthly tranches: The base monthly issuance remains EUR 300,000, with potential increments of EUR 100,000, subject to subscriber approval. No cool-down period is applicable.

• Transfer to affiliates: The subscriber is entitled to assign or transfer convertible bonds, as well as subscription rights, to affiliated entities located outside the United States, without the Company's prior consent.

Summary Table

Aspect Value Minimum market capitalization EUR 500,000 Threshold for partial drawdown EUR 250,000 Total trading volume over 22 days EUR 1.2 million Threshold for partial drawdown EUR 600,000 Monthly bond issuance EUR 300,000 Possible increments EUR 100,000 Program extension Until March 2, 2027 Maturity of all bonds 72 months from issuance

The parties have noted that a FSMA nihil obstat may be required before the terms of this amendment can be put into effect. The Company will complete all required formalities as soon as practicable following the signing of the amendment.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a company specializing in acquiring majority stakes in promising European pharmaceutical subcontractors. Oxurion's ambition is to build an integrated group of subcontractors serving healthcare players. The Group's headquarters are based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Additional Disclaimer

The planned investment in digital assets (such as Bitcoin and Ethereum) exposes the company to specific risks related to volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and cybersecurity. These factors may significantly affect the expected performance of the investments.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Pascal Ghoson,

Chief Executive Officer

Pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nG+cZZptam2Unptpk5WWmmRpZm5pkmSVZ5LIlmGaYsrIa5xjxmqUacmdZnJnnmpm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96950-oxur-fourth-amendment-atlas-en-20260310.pdf