OurAmazingGrace.net: New Book Examines Government Policy and Ethical Questions in Modern Healthcare

FREEDOM, WI / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Scott Schara has released a new book titled Is the Government Legally Killing Us?, a work that examines his family's experience following the death of his daughter, Grace Schara, at a Wisconsin hospital and explores broader questions surrounding medical policy, legal accountability, and public trust in healthcare institutions.

The book draws from publicly filed court documents related to Schara v. Ascension, et al., Case No. 23-CV-345 in Wisconsin Circuit Court, as well as regulatory materials and Schara's personal account of events. Through this framework, Schara presents how healthcare systems, institutional protocols, and legal processes function. Rather than focusing solely on one medical facility or individual case, Schara positions the book as an exploration of systemic structures within modern healthcare. He examines topics such as policy development, regulatory oversight, institutional compliance frameworks, and the legal doctrines that shape medical liability and accountability.

The book also discusses the intersection of ethics, faith, and public policy. Drawing from Christian theological principles, Schara reflects on moral responsibility, individual conscience, and the role of institutions in safeguarding human life. He presents the research as part of a broader conversation about how families navigate complex medical environments, particularly during high-stakes treatment decisions.

According to Schara, the book is intended for readers who want to better understand medical procedures, patient rights, and the legal roadblocks when disputes arise in medical settings. It also addresses questions about transparency, due process, and how regulatory systems respond to allegations of medical harm.

Throughout the book, Schara encourages readers to engage thoughtfully with issues of medical ethics, informed consent, crisis-era healthcare protocols, and the balance between public health policy and individual autonomy. He frames the discussion as an invitation for discussionrather than a definitive legal judgment.

Is the Government Legally Killing Us? is now available for purchase through major book retailers.

For media inquiries or speaking engagements, Scott Schara can be contacted scott@OurAmazingGrace.net

SOURCE: OurAmazingGrace.net

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/new-book-examines-government-policy-and-ethical-questions-in-modern-healthcare-1143154