Chiropractic Company, the largest and most awarded chiropractic group in Wisconsin, continues to strengthen its leadership across Greater Milwaukee by opening two new clinics in Hales Corners and New Berlin, along with a major expansion of its Muskego office. Several additional locations are already in development as the organization advances its long-standing commitment to accessible, patient-centered care.

Founded in 1982, Chiropractic Company has remained locally owned and operated for more than four decades. What began as a single practice has grown into a respected network of 21 offices serving communities throughout Greater Milwaukee. Each clinic maintains strong local roots while upholding the organization's core values of service, integrity, and measurable results.

Over the years, Chiropractic Company has built a reputation for consistent excellence in patient care. The organization has earned more than 1,400 five-star Google reviews and numerous industry recognitions, some for more than 14 years running, including Best of Milwaukee, Top Choice Milwaukee, Chiropractor of the Year, and Wellness Center of the Year. Many of these honors have been awarded repeatedly over more than two decades, reinforcing the company's standing as a trusted leader in chiropractic and wellness services across the region.

Chiropractic Company performs more than 200,000 treatments annually, offering comprehensive services designed to support long-term mobility, pain relief, and overall health. Services include chiropractic adjustments, physical therapy, massage therapy, custom foot orthotics, and nutritional supplements. By tailoring treatment plans to each patient's individual needs, the organization helps individuals remain active, reduce discomfort, and maintain healthier lifestyles.

"As we open new offices and expand existing ones, our goal remains the same - to improve the health and well-being of families across Wisconsin," said Dr. Kent McLeod, Chief Operating Officer of Chiropractic Company. "Growth allows us to serve more communities, but the heart of our work will always be personal, results-driven care delivered through our locally owned clinics."

The newly opened Hales Corners and New Berlin locations were established in response to increasing patient demand and the need for convenient access to trusted chiropractic and wellness services. These clinics are equipped with modern facilities designed to create welcoming, comfortable environments for patients of all ages.

Meanwhile, the expanded Muskego office now offers upgraded treatment spaces, increased appointment capacity, and a broader range of services. The expansion enhances the patient experience by providing improved accessibility and more comprehensive care options under one roof. These developments reflect the organization's ongoing investment in both infrastructure and patient outcomes.

As Chiropractic Company continues its steady growth, its mission remains focused on delivering holistic, non-invasive solutions for pain management, recovery and wellness. The organization emphasizes preventative care and long-term wellness, helping patients avoid unnecessary procedures while improving overall quality of life.

With additional offices planned for the coming months, Chiropractic Company is positioned to further strengthen its leadership throughout Wisconsin. The company's expansion reflects not only growing demand but also sustained trust from the communities it serves.

About Chiropractic Company

Chiropractic Company has been a trusted leader in chiropractic and wellness care across Wisconsin since 1982. With more than 40 years of local ownership and community involvement, the organization has grown to 21 clinics throughout Greater Milwaukee. Each location delivers personalized, results-oriented care through chiropractic treatments, custom foot orthotics, and nutritional supplments products. Some also offer physical therapy and massage therapy,. Performing over 200,000 treatments annually, the company has earned more than 1,400 five-star Google reviews and long-standing awards such as Best of Milwaukee, Top Choice Milwaukee, Chiropractor of the Year, and Wellness Center of the Year. The company's mission is to help individuals and families improve mobility, reduce pain, and achieve healthier lives through effective, patient-centered care.

