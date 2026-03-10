Estimating Edge to Exhibit at BUILD26: AWCI's Convention + Expo

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Estimating Edge, a leading provider of construction bidding software and Foundation Software company, will exhibit at BUILD26: AWCI's Convention + Expo, showcasing The EDGE - its all-in-one takeoff and estimating platform built specifically for commercial interior contractors.

BUILD26 brings together contractors, manufacturers and industry professionals across the wall and ceiling sector to explore the products and solutions shaping the future of their trades. The conference is taking place March 15th-18th, 2026, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside and Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

At Booth #327, the Estimating Edge team will demonstrate how The EDGE helps drywall, acoustical ceiling, EIFS insulation and other interior trade contractors submit bids faster thanks to key features, including:

Takeoff and estimating in one platform - The EDGE combines the takeoff and estimating steps into a single platform, so measurements taken during takeoff feed directly into the estimate without needing to be re-entered in a separate tool.

Trade-specific databases - The platform includes pre-loaded material and assembly databases organized around interior trades so estimators are working from systems that reflect how those trades are actually structured.

Real-time material and labor costs - Pricing within The EDGE is connected to current market data, so the material and labor costs used in an estimate are updated rather than static figures set at the time of installation.

Smart Labor Technology - Rather than applying standardized industry labor hours, Smart Labor lets contractors input their own task-level labor rates based on how their crews actually perform in the field.

"We're proud to serve the contractors who make up the wall and ceiling industry, and BUILD26 is a great opportunity for us to connect with them face to face," said Dave Chapman, Director of Sales at Estimating Edge. "We look forward to walking contractors through the different ways The EDGE can help them improve their estimating process."

Visit AWCI for full event details and registration.

About Estimating Edge

Estimating Edge, a Foundation Software company, has been a trusted provider of commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.estimatingedge.com.

About Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

