Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - 1290439 B.C. Ltd. ("1290439 BC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that it has satisfied outstanding indebtedness owed to existing shareholders of the Company through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Debt Settlement"). In connection with the Debt Settlement, the Company settled indebtedness of $100,000 through the issuance of 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a deemed price of $1.00 per Common Share (the "Settlement Shares").

The Settlement Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement shall be subject to the statutory hold period of four months and one day.

