Virtual Assets Inc. Adds New Bitcoin Payment Methods Through Changelly Integration

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Virtual Assets Incorporated, operating under the brand Crypto Dispensers, today announced a new integration with Changelly, a leading blockchain API and cryptocurrency exchange infrastructure provider. The integration expands the range of payment methods available on the Crypto Dispensers web platform, enabling users to access additional funding options for purchasing Bitcoin and other digital assets.

The partnership strengthens Crypto Dispensers' growing financial infrastructure by introducing additional debit and credit card payment capabilities, complementing the company's existing payment rails which already include in store cash deposits at retail locations and bank wire transfers.

Through this integration, Crypto Dispensers continues advancing its mission of lowering barriers to entry into Bitcoin by offering users a wider set of secure, regulated, and convenient payment options directly within its platform.

Firas Isa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Virtual Assets Inc., emphasized the company's focus on building infrastructure that expands financial access.

"Every step we take is about making Bitcoin more accessible. By expanding the number of payment methods available on our platform, we continue lowering the barriers that prevent people from entering the digital asset economy. Our goal is simple. Build the infrastructure that allows anyone to access Bitcoin easily, securely, and confidently."

The Changelly integration represents another milestone in Crypto Dispensers' platform evolution as the company continues strengthening its fintech infrastructure through strategic partnerships and product development.

By combining multiple payment rails including retail cash deposits, bank transfers, and card based payment methods, Crypto Dispensers is building a flexible financial access platform designed to make acquiring Bitcoin simpler and more accessible for everyday users.

The company expects to continue expanding its platform capabilities as additional integrations and new product features are introduced throughout the year.

About Virtual Assets Inc. / Crypto Dispensers

Virtual Assets Inc., doing business as Crypto Dispensers, is a fintech platform focused on expanding access to Bitcoin through a wide range of payment methods. The platform enables users to purchase Bitcoin using in store cash deposits at retail locations, bank wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, and other digital payment methods, creating a secure and accessible entry point into the digital asset economy.

For more information, visit

https://www.cryptodispensers.com

About Changelly

Changelly is an instant crypto exchange platform and a trusted crypto API provider serving over 600 companies and 10 million users worldwide. It offers secure crypto to crypto exchange, fiat on ramp and off ramp APIs, and crypto payment processing.

Discover how businesses can enhance their crypto offerings with Changelly's business products.

For more information, visit

https://changelly.com/en-gb/business

