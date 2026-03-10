MMJ International Holdings: The $30 Billion CBD Question: Should Medicare Reimburse Cannabis Products Without FDA Approval?

"Medicare was built on evidence-based medicine," said Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ International Holdings. "If cannabinoid therapies are going to be reimbursed by federal healthcare programs, they should meet the same scientific standards every other drug must meet-rigorous clinical trials, validated manufacturing, and FDA oversight."

As federal policymakers debate the proposed Medicare CBD pilot program, a critical scientific reality is often overlooked: not all CBD products are the same.

While cannabidiol (CBD) is a single chemical compound, the products sold across the consumer marketplace vary dramatically in purity, formulation, manufacturing quality, and safety. These differences are precisely why the United States established a rigorous drug approval system administered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Without those standards, two products labeled "CBD" may behave very differently in the body.

This issue becomes particularly significant as policymakers consider reimbursing cannabinoid products for seniors through federal healthcare programs.

Plant Chemistry Is Highly Variable

CBD is derived from Cannabis sativa, a plant with thousands of genetically distinct varieties. Each cultivar produces a different chemical profile containing:

cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, and CBC

aromatic terpenes

flavonoids

plant waxes and lipids

In consumer products, cannabinoid ratios can vary widely from batch to batch. That variability affects both therapeutic response and safety, especially for older adults managing chronic pain, neurological disorders, or multiple medications.

Pharmaceutical drug development requires genetically stable plant sources and reproducible chemical profiles so that every batch of medicine is chemically identical.

Manufacturing Methods Matter

CBD products are created by extracting compounds from cannabis plant material. The extraction and purification process determines whether the final product contains unwanted contaminants.

Possible contaminants include:

pesticides used during cultivation

residual solvents from extraction processes

heavy metals absorbed from soil

microbial contaminants such as mold or bacteria

Pharmaceutical manufacturers must follow Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards to ensure contaminants remain below strict safety thresholds.

Many consumer CBD products are not produced under these pharmaceutical controls.

Label Accuracy Is Often Unreliable

Multiple academic studies have shown that retail CBD products frequently contain cannabinoid levels that differ substantially from what appears on the label.

Some products contain far less CBD than advertised, while others contain measurable levels of THC despite being marketed as THC-free.

For patients and physicians, inconsistent potency creates a fundamental problem: it becomes impossible to establish reliable dosing.

Dosing Requires Clinical Validation

Approved medications undergo extensive testing to determine:

safe dosage ranges

pharmacokinetics (how the drug is absorbed and metabolized)

drug interactions

long-term safety

The only FDA-approved cannabidiol medicine, Epidiolex, underwent years of clinical trials before physicians could prescribe it.

Most retail CBD products, by contrast, have no clinically validated dosing guidelines, particularly for older adults already taking multiple medications.

Stability and Consistency

Cannabinoids degrade over time when exposed to heat, oxygen, or light. Without stability testing, the potency of CBD products can change during storage.

FDA drug approval requires stability studies conducted under international guidelines to ensure that:

potency remains consistent

degradation products remain safe

shelf life is clearly defined

These safeguards are rarely present in consumer CBD products.

The Role of the FDA Drug Approval System

For more than a century, the United States has relied on a simple principle in medicine:

Products that claim to treat disease must prove they are safe and effective.

That proof requires:

Investigational New Drug (IND) authorization

controlled clinical trials

validated manufacturing processes

FDA review of safety and efficacy

These requirements exist to protect patients from contaminated, ineffective, or mischaracterized treatments.

Why This Matters for Medicare

If a federal reimbursement program begins funding CBD products that have not undergone FDA review, it raises a fundamental policy question.

Without standardized formulations, validated dosing, and pharmaceutical manufacturing controls, researchers may struggle to determine whether patient outcomes reflect:

the cannabinoid itself

inconsistent product quality

placebo effects

interactions with other medications

In other words, reimbursement without standards risks substituting experimentation for evidence-based medicine.

A Crossroads for Cannabinoid Medicine

The debate surrounding Medicare's CBD pilot program reflects a broader crossroads for the cannabinoid industry.

One path treats cannabinoids primarily as consumer wellness products-widely available but produced with varying standards and inconsistent formulations.

The other path treats cannabinoids as medicines, subject to the same scientific rigor required of every other therapeutic used in modern healthcare.

Companies pursuing the pharmaceutical pathway, including organizations such as MMJ International Holdings, have invested years advancing cannabinoid therapies through the FDA drug development framework-conducting clinical trials, validating formulations, and building pharmaceutical manufacturing standards.

That process is deliberately demanding. It ensures that when patients receive a treatment, physicians can rely on verified safety, validated dosing, and consistent product quality.

The Bottom Line

CBD as a molecule may be identical across products.

But the quality, purity, formulation, and safety of CBD products can differ dramatically depending on how they are cultivated, manufactured, and tested.

The FDA approval process exists to eliminate those uncertainties.

As cannabinoid therapies move closer to mainstream medicine, maintaining those standards will determine whether the industry evolves into a legitimate pharmaceutical sector-or remains a loosely regulated consumer marketplace.

