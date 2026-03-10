Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) (OTCQB: KGSSF) (FSE: 47A) ("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options (the "Options") in accordance with the terms of the Company's Rolling Stock Option Plan.

A total of 1,000,000 options have been granted to officers, directors and consultants of the Company.

Each Option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 per share. The Options vest immediately, have a five year term from the date of grant, and are subject to the terms of the Company's Equity Incentive Plan and applicable securities legislation.

The stock option grant is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT

Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) is a publicly traded exploration and development company focused on precious metals in North America. The Company's flagship project comprises the fully owned historic Rosebud Mine, located in the Music Mountains, Mohave County, Arizona. High-grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880s and were mined mainly in the late 1920s and 1930s. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot main shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.

