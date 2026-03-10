Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Gary Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and Director, AE Fuels Corporation ("AE Fuels", "AEF", or the "Company") (TSXV: AEF) and his executive team, joined Luke Allshorn, Head of Business Development Australia and SE Asia, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





AE Fuels is a critical minerals company focused on the extraction and purification of materials that power electrification and energy storage. AEF has a multi-asset portfolio strategically located in tier one jurisdictions with manganese projects in the Pilbara Region of Western Australia and fluorspar prospects in New Mexico in the United States. Manganese and fluorspar are essential raw materials to multiple high-growth industries and are designated critical minerals in Australia, US and EU due to their importance to energy security and clean technology supply chains. AEF is advancing development activities aimed at delivering reliable, allied-sourced supply of these materials to reduce US dependence on high-risk or non-aligned jurisdictions.

