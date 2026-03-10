Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced the appointment of Amit Shah to its Board of Directors, effective March 10, 2026, and the formation of a dedicated Artificial Intelligence Committee of the Board. Shah, a seasoned technology executive and AI entrepreneur, will serve as the Committee's inaugural Chair.

With this action, Groupon becomes one of the first publicly traded consumer marketplaces to establish a board-level committee dedicated to artificial intelligence. The formation of the Committee reflects the Company's conviction that AI, and specifically the shift toward autonomous, agentic systems, will fundamentally redefine consumer discovery and merchant enablement in the local economy.

A New Interface for Local Commerce

As AI transitions from assistive tools to autonomous agents capable of evaluating and executing transactions, Groupon has prioritized positioning its marketplace as a bridge between the AI economy and local merchants. The AI Committee will provide independent oversight of Groupon's AI strategy, ensuring that the Company's deployment of emerging technologies creates sustainable shareholder value while adhering to the highest standards of responsible governance.

Ted Leonsis, Chairman of the Board of Groupon, said: "The rise of AI represents the most significant platform shift in a generation. Groupon's position at the intersection of consumer intent and local supply creates a powerful foundation for innovation. Amit brings the combination of operating leadership at scale, entrepreneurial experience, and deep technical perspective that can help guide Groupon through this transition and ensure our governance keeps pace with our ambition."

Dusan Senkypl, Chief Executive Officer of Groupon, said: "Artificial intelligence is moving quickly from tools that assist people to systems that can actively participate in discovery and commerce. Agentic systems will increasingly help consumers identify services, evaluate options, and transact with merchants. For Groupon, this creates an opportunity not only to improve execution, but to rethink how local commerce works. We believe Groupon can help bring the capabilities of the AI economy to millions of local businesses, and Amit brings both the technological understanding and the leadership perspective to help us move with the urgency that moment requires."

About Amit Shah

Shah is a technology executive and entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience leading digital transformation at the intersection of commerce, platforms, and emerging technologies.

He is currently the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of InstaLILY AI, an enterprise artificial intelligence company pioneering the adoption of Small Language Models and autonomous agents to automate complex business workflows within large-scale operating environments. Previously, Shah spent more than a decade at 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS), where he held a series of senior growth, product and technology leadership roles including President. Shah began his career at McKinsey & Company.

Shah has served on the Board of Directors of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: APRN) including on its Audit Committee. He has served as Chair of the North America Board of the Marketing + Media Alliance. Shah is a member of the MIT Sloan Review Responsible AI Expert Panel, an international body of practitioners, academics, and policymakers convened to advise on the governance and implementation of artificial intelligence. Shah holds a Master's degree from Harvard University and a Bachelor's degree from Bowdoin College and lives in New York City.

Shah said: "Artificial intelligence is becoming a foundational technology for how businesses operate and how consumers discover products, experiences, and services. A platform like Groupon represents an opportunity to rethink how marketplaces work and how technology can better support merchants and consumers alike. Having spent much of my career building companies and working with boards through periods of technological transition, I believe Groupon is well positioned to help bring the capabilities of the AI economy to the millions of businesses that power local communities. I'm honored to join the Board and excited to work with Ted, Dusan, and the leadership team as the Company enters this next chapter to bring AI to the Main Street of local communities around the world."

Committee Mandate and Governance

The Artificial Intelligence Committee will provide Board-level oversight of Groupon's AI strategy, with a focus on four areas: strategic integration of AI investments with long-term capital allocation; responsible AI practices including ethical guardrails, transparency, and data provenance; technical resilience encompassing model risk, cybersecurity, and vendor concentration; and organizational readiness including AI talent acquisition and workforce fluency.

The Committee will operate under a formal charter and report regularly to the full Board. With the appointment of Shah, the Groupon Board of Directors consists of six (6) members. The Board has also resolved that Shah will serve as a director with a term expiring at the Company's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders, at which time he will be nominated for election as a director by stockholders.

About Groupon

Groupon ( www.groupon.com ) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit p ress.groupon.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company's expectations about its artificial intelligence strategy, the role and impact of the Artificial Intelligence Committee, and the potential effects of AI on the Company's marketplace and operations. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

