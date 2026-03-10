North America Q4 Local Revenue +4% and Local Billings +9%

North America 2025 Local Revenue +5% and Local Billings +14%

Positive Trailing twelve month operating cash flow from continuing operations of $64.5 million and Free Cash Flow of $49.9 million

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 and provided details on its recent operating progress. The Company filed its Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted earnings commentary including an updated presentation on its investor relations website (investor.groupon.com).

"Our 2025 results represent a landmark achievement in Groupon's multi-year transformation, as we returned to growth in both billings and revenue for the first time in a decade," said Dusan Senkypl, CEO of Groupon. "While we are still in the early innings of our journey, the momentum across our core local category and our significantly improved platform velocity give us clear confidence in our path to becoming the trusted destination for quality local experiences at unbeatable value."

The fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 earnings materials are posted on Groupon's Investor Relations site located at investor.groupon.com.

