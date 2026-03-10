Anzeige
Dow Jones News
10.03.2026 21:39 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc (CSHD LN) 
Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
10-March-2026 / 21:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 10-Mar-2026 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 113.2308 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24535860 
 
CODE: CSHD LN 
 
ISIN: FR0010510800 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     FR0010510800 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     CSHD LN 
LEI Code:   969500HTQQA2XGGEYB59 
Sequence No.: 420672 
EQS News ID:  2289188 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2289188&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2026 16:05 ET (20:05 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
