LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Adam Perez Arquette, Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in Kentucky' s 6th District, today disclosed that he is a sex trafficking survivor.

Arquette, a longtime resident of Lexington and advocate for victims' rights, stated that the incident occurred during a period when elite sex trafficking networks were actively exploiting individuals. "As a survivor, I am committed to shining a light on these atrocities to prevent them from happening to others," Arquette said. "This experience has fueled my dedication to public service and fighting for justice in Washington."

Arquette emphasized that his campaign remains focused on key issues facing Kentucky families, including economic growth, border security, and veteran support. He called for renewed investigations into Epstein's associates and urged survivors to come forward.

