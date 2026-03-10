Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
10.03.2026 21:50 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Adam Perez Arquette for Congress: Republican Congressional Candidate Adam Perez Arquette Reveals Past Sex Trafficking Event

Adam Perez Arquette, district 6, Kentucky congressional candidate is ready and willing to speak about Jeffrey Epstein.

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Adam Perez Arquette, Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in Kentucky' s 6th District, today disclosed that he is a sex trafficking survivor.

Arquette, a longtime resident of Lexington and advocate for victims' rights, stated that the incident occurred during a period when elite sex trafficking networks were actively exploiting individuals. "As a survivor, I am committed to shining a light on these atrocities to prevent them from happening to others," Arquette said. "This experience has fueled my dedication to public service and fighting for justice in Washington."

Arquette emphasized that his campaign remains focused on key issues facing Kentucky families, including economic growth, border security, and veteran support. He called for renewed investigations into Epstein's associates and urged survivors to come forward.

For more information on Adam Perez Arquette's campaign, visit apaforcongress.com

Media Contact:

Adam Perez Arquette
954-256-4092
Kentucky6@apaforcongress.com

SOURCE: Adam Perez Arquette for Congress



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/republican-congressional-candidate-adam-perez-arquette-reveals-past-sex-trafficking-even-1145804

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.