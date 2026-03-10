El Paso, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Raiz Federal Credit Union proudly announces that President and CEO Max Villaronga has been inducted into the 2026 African American Credit Union Hall of Fame, an honor presented by the African American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC). Villaronga was formally recognized during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held March 3, 2026, at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C, in conjunction with America's Credit Unions' Governmental Affairs Conference.

Now in its eleventh year, the African American Credit Union Hall of Fame honors leaders whose service has expanded access to financial services and strengthened economic opportunity nationwide. The program has recognized more than 80 trailblazers whose leadership has advanced financial inclusion and expanded access to capital for African American and majority ethnic communities.

Max Villaronga was one of five distinguished leaders inducted into the 2026 class. His recognition carries special significance as he becomes the first El Pasoan and the first Latino of Puerto Rican descent to receive this prestigious honor, highlighting the growing impact of diverse leadership within the credit union movement. Nearly 400 credit union executives, volunteers, and industry partners gathered for the ceremony to celebrate the impact of leaders who continue to shape the future of the credit union movement.

"This Hall of Fame affirms what our industry knows to be true: leadership rooted in service and access transforms communities," said Marvin York, Board Chair of the African American Credit Union Coalition. "Our 2026 inductees represent the very best of the credit union movement - executives who have championed financial inclusion, strengthened institutions, and expanded pathways to capital."

Since becoming President and CEO of Raiz Federal Credit Union in 2014, Villaronga has led the organization with a strong focus on human dignity, culture transformation, and inclusive leadership. A proud Puerto Rican and longtime advocate for financial inclusion, Villaronga has championed initiatives that expand access to financial services, strengthen community partnerships, and support economic opportunity for underserved families and small businesses throughout the Borderplex region. Under his leadership, Raiz continues to uphold the cooperative principle that people helping people can transform lives.

Villaronga's career spans leadership roles across multiple industries, including service in the United States Marine Corps. He holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas and professional designations, including Certified Chief Executive and Development Educator. Villaronga also serves on several national civic and philanthropic boards, including the National Association of Latino Credit Unions and Professionals (NLCUP), where he serves as Board Secretary.

"This recognition is deeply meaningful because it reflects the collective work of people committed to expanding opportunity," said Villaronga. "Credit unions have a unique responsibility to serve communities with dignity and to create pathways for financial growth. I am honored to be part of a movement that continues to open doors for others."

Raiz Federal Credit Union celebrates Villaronga's leadership and the example he continues to set within the credit union industry and throughout the communities Raiz proudly serves.

President and CEO Max Villaronga

AACUC Hall of Fame Inductees

Raiz FCU Team honoring Max Villaronga at AACUC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Max Villaronga accepting award at AACUC

About Raiz Federal Credit Union: At Raiz (pronounced as "rise" in English, and "rah-EES" in Spanish), our members and strong, vibrant community inspire us daily. We share a passion for knowledge and the pursuit of growth, grounded in our heritage as El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union (TFCU). Today, we guide members from many professions to focus on their goals and help them get there. We're proud of our roots in El Paso (since 1936) as we envision a bold path forward, leading the way with passion. We are over 79,000 members strong and provide a full range of high-quality financial services at great rates and low costs you can expect from a first-class credit union. Join us and experience the difference that comes from working with people who care.



Visit www.raiz.us to learn more about Raiz.

The meaning behind our name:

Spanish for root, our new identity grows from our heritage in the community. Grounded in the roots of our beginning with teachers, sharing a passion for knowledge and pursuit of growth. We inspire our members and employees to feel connected to our future potential together. We are rising and inviting people to move forward with us. As we look out to the light over the Franklin Mountains rising from El Paso, we look up and ahead to an even brighter tomorrow.

About the African American Credit Union Hall of Fame History

On October 16, 2008, the AACUC unveiled an exhibit featuring African Americans in the credit union movement the first 100 years at the America's Credit Union Museum in Manchester, N.H. Continuing with that effort, the Funding Development Committee, led by Helen Godfrey Smith, created the African American Credit Union Hall of Fame. This virtual hall of fame was created to serve as a fundraiser and to honor and recognize African Americans who have and are contributing to the credit union movement - many who are unsung heroes and trailblazers. To be inducted, individuals must meet the following criteria: 1) provided in excess of 10 years of service in the credit union industry; 2) worked to provide financial services for the general public; and 3) contributed at least four significant accomplishments that provided access to financial capital for African-Americans and majority-ethnic communities. Learn more about the African American Credit Union Hall of Fame at www.aacuc.org/aacuc-hof/.

About the African-American Credit Union Coalition

The AACUC is a 501c3 non-profit organization created in 1999 to increase diversity within the credit union community through advocacy and professional development. A recipient of the 2022 Anchor Award from the National Credit Union Foundation for its leadership and global efforts unifying financial industries in eradicating racism amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest in 2020, AACUC has become an all-encompassing organization for executives, professionals, volunteers, consultants and regulators within the financial services industry. AACUC is considered a leader in the credit union movement, adopting the 8th Cooperative Principle (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and enabling credit unions to become more diverse and inclusive. Learn more at www.aacuc.org or on social media at Facebook.com/AACUC1, Linkedin.com/company/AACUC, X.com/AACUC1 or Instagram.com/aacucctc.

