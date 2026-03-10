Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Mogotes Metals Inc. (TSXV: MOG) (FSE: OY4) (OTCQB: MOGMF) ("Mogotes", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of January 5, 2026, January 6, 2026, and February 2, 2026, it has received final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") with respect to the Company's non-brokered private placement of 86,792,425 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.265 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $22,999,992.62 (the "Offering"). In connection with final approval of the Offering, proceeds of $5,327,347.205 have been released to the Company, representing the subscription proceeds from the sale of 20,103,197 Units that were released from escrow (the "Escrowed Units") on March 10, 2026, to CD Capital Fund IV L.P. ("CD Capital").

In accordance with the terms of the investor rights agreement with CD Capital, Ms. Carmel Daniele has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company. Founder & CIO of CD Capital, Carmel Daniele, an investor with a strong track record in the minerals industry, has launched four Private Equity funds, raising approximately US$1 billion in long-term capital, predominantly from leading North American institutional investors, including endowments, foundations and family offices. CD Capital develops projects globally in minerals critical to the data revolution, the greening of the planet and fertilizers essential to feeding the world's population. CD Capital has a unique focus on partnering up with management teams that have a strong track record in successfully developing projects globally, including; Peru, Argentina, Chile, Canada, Finland and Australia.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical disclosure for the Filo Sur project included in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Stephen Nano who is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Nano is a Director and Technical Advisor of the Company.

Note that the Qualified Person has not verified the information regarding adjacent properties such as Filo del Sol and that the information regarding the mineralization of the Filo del Sol project is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Filo Sur project.

About Mogotes Metals Inc.

Mogotes Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company exploring for copper and gold in the prospective Vicuña district of Argentina and Chile. Mogotes flagship project, Filo Sur, adjoins the large Filo del Sol Copper-gold-silver discovery, and is along the same N-S trending belt as the Filo Del Sol - Aurora and NGEx Minerals Lunahuasi and Los Helados copper-gold deposits. The Company cautions investors that mineralization hosted on nearby or adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Filo Sur.

For further information, please contact:

Follow Us

Twitter: https://x.com/mogotesmetals

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR

DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288038

Source: Mogotes Metals Inc.