Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Tiny Ltd. (TSX: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a Canadian technology holding company that acquires wonderful businesses for the long term, today announced that it will report its financial results for period ended December 31, 2025, before market open on Monday, March 30, 2026.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that: (i) it is continuing to meet with potential investors in connection with its previously announced private placement offering (the "Bond Offering") of fixed rate senior secured callable bonds (the "Bonds"); (ii) in connection with the Company's issuer bid launched on February 5, 2026, whereby the Company offered (the "Offer") to acquire all of its issued and outstanding 11.00% secured convertible debentures due May 12, 2030 (the "Debentures"), it has entered into voting support and lock-up agreements with holders (each, a "Debentureholder") of 100% of the outstanding Debentures; and (iii) it has extended the expiry date of the Offer.

Investor Call

The Company will hold a conference call to provide a business update on Monday, March 30, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by:

Jordan Taub, CEO

Mike McKenna, CFO

A question & answer session will follow the business update.

Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Time: 8:00 am ET

Dial-in Numbers: Canada Local +1 226 828 7575 or Toll-Free +1 833 950 0062

United States Local: +1 404 975 4839 or Toll-Free: +1 833 470 1428

Access Code: 919161

This live call is also being webcast and can be accessed by going to: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/209912498

An archived telephone replay of the call will be available for one week following the call.

Replay Dial-In Numbers: Local: +1 929 458 6194 or Toll-Free: +1 866 813 9403

Access Code: 909180

The Bond Offering

The Company, together with its financial advisors, Pareto Securities AS and ATB Cormark Capital Markets, is continuing to meet with potential investors in connection with the Bond Offering and other refinancing alternatives. The Bond Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the repurchase of the Debentures. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Bond Offering to refinance the Company's existing debt, including the Debentures, and for general working capital purposes. See "Additional Information" below.

The Support Agreements

In connection with the Offer, the Company has entered into voting support and lock-up agreements (the "Support Agreements") with each of the Debentureholders pursuant to which, among other things, and subject to the terms and conditions set out therein, the Debentureholders have agreed to tender all of the Debentures they hold to the Offer and to take all actions required to allow the Company to give effect to the Offer. The Company is pleased to confirm that all Debentureholders holding all of the issued and outstanding $36,100,000 principal amount of Debentures have entered into Support Agreements with the Company.

Extension of Expiry Date

In connection with timing of the Bond Offering, the Company has extended the expiry date of the Offer to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on April 15, 2026, unless further extended, varied or withdrawn by the Company. All other terms of the Offer remain unchanged.

Details of the Offer, including instructions for tendering the Debentures, are provided in the formal offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated February 5, 2026, as the same will be amended by the notice of extension dated March 11, 2026 (the "Notice of Extension" and, collectively with the formal offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated February 5, 2026 and other related documents, the "Offer Documents"). The Notice of Extension will be mailed to registered holders of Debentures, filed with applicable Canadian Securities Administrations and made available free of charge on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Additional Information

In considering the Offer, the Bond Offering and anticipated debt refinancing in connection therewith (the "Refinancing"), the Company's board of directors (the "Board") considered a number of factors with the benefit of advice from internal and external financial advisors.

The Board initially considered the Offer and the Bond Offering, among other potential refinancing structures, in Q4 2025. After seeking advice from financial and legal advisors, and after seeking input from certain Debentureholders, the Company determined that it was advisable to proceed with the Refinancing for the following reasons:

Financial Flexibility: The Refinancing is anticipated to provide additional liquidity to the Company. If completed in the anticipated amounts, the Company will have the benefit of enhanced financial flexibility to pursue its business objectives.

Simplification of the Capital Structure and Refinancing Risk: The Refinancing is expected to reduce the complexity of the Company's capital structure, thereby enhancing the Company's financial flexibility, reducing execution and refinancing risk and eliminating potential dilution to equity holders through the elimination of the conversion rights under the Debentures.

In approving the Offer, the Board considered that the purchase price would represent a premium to the fair value as determined by the independent valuator, BDO Canada LLP. The Board determined that this premium was appropriate, recognizing that the consideration under the Offer reflects fair compensation to Debentureholders for, among other things: (a) the loss of future interest income at the 11% per annum coupon rate over the remaining term of the Debentures; and (b) the surrender of Debentureholders' conversion rights.

The full terms and conditions and other details regarding the Offer are included in the Offer Documents which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

None of the Company, its directors, BDO Canada LLP, Canaccord or any of their respective affiliates makes any recommendation to Debentureholders as to whether to tender or refrain from tendering any or all of their Debentures to the Offer.

The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and in accordance with applicable U.S. state securities laws. The Company does not intend to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public by prospectus under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of securities in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws. This release does not constitute an offer for sale or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person. "U.S. person" and "United States" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, or elsewhere.

About Tiny

Tiny is a Canadian holding company that acquires wonderful businesses using a founder-friendly approach. It focuses on companies with unique competitive advantages, recurring or predictable revenue streams, and strong free cash flow generation. Tiny typically holds businesses for the long-term, with a parent-level focus on capital allocation, collaborative management and operations, and incentive structures within the operating companies to drive results for Tiny and its shareholders.

Tiny currently has three principal reporting segments: Digital Services, which help some of the world's top companies design, build and ship amazing products and services; Software and Apps, which is home to Serato, the world's leading DJ software, and WeCommerce, a collection of leading application and theme businesses powering global e-commerce merchants; and Creative Platform, which is composed primarily of Dribbble, the social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as Creative Market, a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts, graphics and templates.

For more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Important notice

The announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Bonds, Debentures or other securities in any jurisdiction. The solicitation and the offer to purchase Debentures by the Company is being made only pursuant to the Offer Documents. The publication, distribution or release of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Bonds have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The Bonds have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the public under the securities laws of any province or territory of Canada.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") that reflect management's current expectations regarding the Company's future growth, financial performance, business prospects and opportunities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "forecast", "expect", "estimate", "predict", "intend", "would", "could", "if", "may" and similar expressions. This press release includes, among others, forward-looking statements regarding the timing and completion of the Bond Offering; the use of proceeds of the Bond Offering; the anticipated benefits or effect of the Bond Offering on the Company; the timing and terms of the Offer and the extension of the expiry date; the completion of the Offer; and the anticipated benefits or effect of the Refinancing. These statements reflect current expectations of management regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require management to make various assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a significant risk that such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections will not prove to be accurate, that management's assumptions may not be accurate and that actual results, performance or achievements may differ significantly from such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release as a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, outlooks, expectations, goals, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Company does not complete the Bond Offering on the terms previously proposed or at all; the risk that the Company uses the proceeds of the Bond Offering in a manner that is different than previously proposed; the risk that the Company does not complete the Offer or completes the Offer on different terms than previously proposed; and the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Refinancing are not realized. For a more detailed discussion of the Company's risk factors, see the list of risk factors in the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 29, 2025, and the list of risk factors in the Offer Documents, both of which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors, as other factors could adversely affect our results. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the Company and its securities, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise indicated, the information in this press release is current as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

