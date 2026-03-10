Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.03.2026 23:06 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Destination New South Wales: A Citywide Celebration of Creativity, Day and Night: Vivid Sydney 2026 Program Revealed

SYDNEY, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Running from Friday 22 May to Saturday 13 June, the 23-day program brings together the full breadth of the city's creative identity across Vivid Light, Vivid Music, Vivid Minds and Vivid Food. More than 80 per cent of the festival remains free, including the entire Vivid Light Walk, an unbroken 6.5-kilometre journey featuring over 43 installations and projections created by acclaimed local and international artists.

Vivid Sydney Hero Editorial 2 CREDIT Destination NSW

Minister for Jobs and Tourism Steve Kamper said Vivid Sydney will be bigger and better than ever before.

"No other city in the world can host Vivid, because no other city in the world has what Sydney has to offer. Vivid Sydney 2026 will redefine how we experience our city, delivering a bigger and bolder event program that will come to life both day and night.

"With more than 80 per cent of the program free to attend, Vivid Sydney is focused on making world-leading cultural experiences accessible to everyone. Whether it's the entire 6.5km Vivid Light Walk, free live music at Tumbalong Nights or dynamic daytime programming, this year's festival will bring colour and creativity to the city while delivering a significant boost to local businesses."

Vivid Sydney 2026 marks Brett Sheehy AO's first year as Festival Director; a creative homecoming after two decades leading major festivals and arts companies across Australia.

Vivid Sydney Festival Director Brett Sheehy AO said this year's program represents a bold new horizon for the event.

"For 2026 we are expanding our program into new artforms including aerial performance, daytime public art, theatre and dance. These join our vast Vivid Minds, Light, Music and Food offerings to now make your Vivid Sydney one of the great comprehensive arts festivals of the world.

"This year we invite you to go beyond your previous expectations of Vivid Sydney into a bold new festival designed to surprise, delight, challenge, entertain, and fill you with joy.

"Whether you encounter Vivid Sydney as a happy observer, an eager participant, or someone keen to engage with one of our dozens of interactive opportunities, we can promise you a festival of a lifetime," said Mr Sheehy.

Vivid Sydney Partners

Kia returns as a Major Partner for the fifth consecutive year in 2026, with a new installation set to feature along the Vivid Sydney Light Walk. Vivid Sydney's Supporting Partners include City of Sydney,Event Engineering, Kennards Hire, Mandylights, The P.A. People, Technical Direction Company and Transdev.

Vivid Sydney's Program Partners include Carriageworks, Sydney Opera House and Museum of Contemporary Art. Vivid Sydney's Location Partners include Australian Maritime Museum, Cockle Bay Wharf, Placemaking NSW, Port Authority of New South Wales, and State Library of New South Wales.

Tickets for Vivid Sydney are on sale now. For more information and for a full list of events, go to vividsydney.com

Vivid Sydney Hero Editorial 1 CREDIT Destination NSW

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930338/VS26_Hero_Landscape.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930339/VS26_Hero_Portrait.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-citywide-celebration-of-creativity-day-and-night-vivid-sydney-2026-program-revealed-302709393.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.