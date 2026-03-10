ERP Advisors Group: Free Live Event to Help Attendees Ensure ERP Success Through User Training and Adoption

On Thursday, March 12th, ERP Advisors Group's Software Implementation Expert, Shelby Toney, will advise on achieving success during one of the most challenging, yet overlooked, aspects of change management: user training and adoption.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Shelby Toney, Implementation Consulting Manager at ERP Advisors Group, will examine the complexities that come from managing user training and adoption during an ERP implementation. Ensuring users are effectively trained and have accepted the new platform is essential for project success. Without this crucial step, your project could be at risk of failure!

Shelby will utilize her expertise to breakdown:

What user training is and why it is important.

The common pitfalls in user training and how to avoid them.

How training varies across organizations, industries, and solutions.

Best practices for ensuring user training is successful.

Sign up here for the live broadcast:

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

