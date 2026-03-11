Red Deer, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Gamehost Inc. (TSX: GH)

Management and Directors of Gamehost Inc. (the "Company") present results for the twelve and three months ended December 31, 2025 (the "Year" and "Quarter" respectively).

Operating revenue for the Quarter was up 4.2% to $22,054,800 ($21,160,000 - 2024). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") were up 2.7% to $8,518,500 ($8,295,600 - 2024). EBITDA margin for the Quarter was 38.6% (39.2% - 2024). Earnings per share for the Quarter was $0.28 ($0.24 - 2024).

It was an off Quarter for hotels with lower occupancy outweighing higher daily rates. Weekend occupancies were impacted by a province wide teachers strike which curtailed all school sports team travel. Quarterly table results on the other hand were boosted by Deerfoot's World Series of Poker event hosted in October and posted a solid increase over the prior year. Cash play on electronic gaming devices also had a solid showing with Calgary in particular posting record levels of play.

Financial Highlights

Unaudited - Canadian dollars (thousands except per share figures)





twelve months ended

December 31









three months ended

December 31











2025



2024



% Chg.



2025



2024



% Chg.







































Operating revenue $ 84,262.0

$ 82,395.0



2.3%

$ 22,054.8

$ 21,160.0



4.2%

Cost of sales























Other

(46,948.7 )

(46,721.0 )





(12,484.4 )

(12,046.7 )



Depreciation

(3,309.0 )

(3,336.7 )





(866.2 )

(850.4 )







(50,257.7 )

(50,057.7 )





(13,350.6 )

(12,897.1 )



Gross profit

34,004.3



32,337.3



5.2%



8,704.2



8,262.9



5.3%



























Lease and other income

204.3



225.1







28.2



61.5































Administrative expenses























Other

(3,968.7 )

(3,733.8 )





(1,101.0 )

(925.4 )



Depreciation

(825.5 )

(868.3 )





(206.4 )

(217.1 )







(4,794.2 )

(4,602.1 )





(1,307.4 )

(1,142.5 )



Profit from operating activities

29,414.4



27,960.3



5.2%



7,425.0



7,181.9



3.4%



























Fair value adjustment

478.1



-







478.1



-





Gain on disposal of assets

-



9.4







-



-





Net finance costs

(1,882.0 )

(2,433.0 )





(449.4 )

(542.9 )



Profit before income tax

28,010.5



25,536.7







7,453.7



6,639.0































Income tax expense

(6,456.3 )

(5,884.0 )





(1,658.1 )

(1,540.8 )



Profit and comprehensive profit

21,554.2



19,652.7



9.7%



5,795.6



5,098.2



13.7%



























Earnings per share























Basic and fully diluted $ 1.04

$ 0.93



11.9%

$ 0.28

$ 0.24



15.9%



























Weighted average number of common shares outstanding























Basic and fully diluted (x 000)

20,790.8



21,218.7







20,679.8



21,087.5































EBITDA $ 33,670.0

$ 32,377.3



4.0%

$ 8,518.5

$ 8,295.6



2.7%

EBITDA %

40.0%



39.3%







38.6%



39.2%



































31-Dec-25



31-Dec-24

















Cash $ 15,158.4

$ 14,393.6

















Total assets $ 174,600.9

$ 175,838.4

















Total debt $ 31,566.8

$ 37,393.2



















The Board of Gamehost announces following its regularly scheduled Board meeting of March 10th, 2026, that Mr. David Will has retired as Chairman, CEO and President of the Company. Effective immediately, Darcy J. Will assumes the role of CEO and President and James McPherson will serve as Chairman of the Board. The lifelong title of Chairman Emeritus has been bestowed on Mr. Will, and he will continue to serve as mentor and in an advisory capacity to the Company in this, his 83rd year. David is a founder of the Company and has served his employees, guests and shareholders relentlessly for close to twenty-three years, delivering outstanding guest experiences and exceptional returns to shareholders. Mr. Will has positioned Gamehost for long-term success and the Board remains focused on continuing his legacy for excellence. James McPherson states "On behalf of the Board, I want to extend our sincere gratitude to David for all he has done and accomplished for Gamehost."

Gamehost has declared a regular monthly cash dividend for the month of March 2026 of $0.05 (CDN) per common share which equates to $0.60 (CDN) per common share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2026. This dividend is considered an "Eligible Dividend" and therefore, eligible for the enhanced gross-up and dividend tax credit available to Canadian shareholders.

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" or statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and may contain words such as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "expects", "indicates", "plans", "withstand", "further" or other similar expressions that suggest future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made by the Company considering its historical trends and other factors. All information or statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking information including any statements that address expectations related to future economic outcomes or the Company's dividend. Forward-looking statements reflect reasonable assumptions made based on management's current beliefs with information known by management at the time of writing. Many factors could cause actual results to differ from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Actual results may not be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

The Company has included non-International Financial Reporting Standards measures in this press release. EBITDA, as defined by the Company, means earnings before interest (financing costs), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange gains or losses and extraordinary items such as fair value adjustments or impairment charges. The Company believes EBITDA is a useful measure because it provides information to management and investors about the Company's performance in generating operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, fund future capital expenditures and support dividend policy. Readers are cautioned that EBITDA does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and should not be taken as an alternative to net earnings measured in accordance with IFRS. The Company's method of calculating EBITDA or any other non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other reporting entities.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels all located in Grande Prairie and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary. The Company also holds as an investment property a commercial strip adjacent to its hotel properties in Grande Prairie.

These consolidated financial results include the accounts of Gamehost Inc. and its subsidiary, Gamehost Limited Partnership; however, they do not include all disclosures normally provided in annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2025 annual consolidated financial statements. Further, while the financial figures included in this announcement have been computed in accordance with IFRS applicable to annual periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an annual financial report. The Company will file an annual financial report for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. This report will be filed in its entirety, along with historical financial reports on the Company's website at www.gamehost.ca and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca along with the Company's other continuous disclosure documents, when they are available.

Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, contact:

