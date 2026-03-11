MindHYVE.ai, Inc.: MindHYVE.ai and California Northstate University Deploy First Agentic AI Learning Platform in U.S. Health Sciences Education

CNU becomes the first U.S. health sciences university to integrate a reasoning-first adaptive AI system into its College of Pharmacy curriculum

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and ELK GROVE, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MindHYVE.ai, Inc. and California Northstate University (CNU) have signed a Strategic Collaboration Framework (SCF) to deploy ArthurAI, MindHYVE's Agentic Learning OS, within CNU's College of Pharmacy. The collaboration makes CNU the first health sciences university in the United States to integrate a reasoning-first agentic AI platform into its academic curriculum.

The global AI education market, valued at $7.57 billion in 2025 and projected to exceed $112 billion by 2034, has yet to produce a reasoning-first platform purpose-built for health sciences. While leading research universities-including Harvard, Stanford, MIT, and Oxford-continue to develop institutional policies governing student use of generative AI tools, CNU's partnership with MindHYVE.ai moves beyond policy into deployment. Rather than treating AI as a content tool to be regulated, ArthurAI functions as an adaptive reasoning system that learns each student's cognitive profile and adjusts instructional delivery in real time, while maintaining full FERPA compliance and transparent audit trails.

A key advantage of the ArthurAI platform is its AI-powered curriculum design and delivery system. Using agentic capabilities, ArthurAI ingests an institution's existing curriculum and generates modernized, refreshed course content that prepares students for careers in the rapidly approaching era of AI-powered pharmacology-future-proofing graduates for a profession being reshaped by artificial intelligence and equipping them with the fluency to lead in a new AI economy.

Under the framework, MindHYVE.ai will deliver a customized ArthurAI deployment aligned to CNU-identified courses requiring advanced reasoning and conceptual mastery. Initial implementation will focus on high-cognitive-load pharmacy courses, with a pathway for broader adoption across CNU's programs in medicine, dentistry, psychology, and nursing through:

ArthurAI University Learning Edition (ULE) - AI-powered curriculum intelligence that transforms existing degree programs into adaptive, competency-driven learning experiences with real-time cognitive profiling for every enrolled student

- a structured AI upskilling program for faculty and institutional staff, delivered in partnership with the California Institute of Artificial Intelligence (CIAI) to build organization-wide AI fluency and literacy The Dawn Directive - CIAI's flagship 4-month, 18-course, 360-hour AI fluency certification program, powered by MindHYVE's ArthurAI VLE Agentic Learning OS

The ArthurAI deployment extends a growing relationship between CNU and MindHYVE.ai. The two organizations have also established a collaboration framework around ChironAI, MindHYVE's clinical decision support platform, to explore pharmacogenomics applications within CNU's College of Pharmacy. With CNU currently constructing a teaching hospital, the partnership positions both organizations to advance an integrated education-to-clinical intelligence pipeline-from AI-powered learning in the classroom to AI-assisted decision-making at the point of care.

CNU joins a growing portfolio of institutional deployments for MindHYVE.ai, which currently operates across 15+ countries with partnerships spanning education, healthcare, and governance.

"The real challenge facing pharmacy education isn't access to information-anyone can look that up. It's that AI is already doing what we've traditionally trained pharmacists to do. Drug interaction checks, dosing calculations, formulary management-machines handle that now. The industry doesn't need more pharmacists educated the old way. It needs AI-powered pharmacists who can lead a profession that's being fundamentally transformed. ArthurAI doesn't just teach pharmacy-it produces the pharmacist of the future."

- Bill Faruki, Founder and CEO, MindHYVE.ai

"Every health sciences institution will face a decision: adapt to AI or fall behind. CNU is not waiting. We partnered with MindHYVE.ai because the pharmacists and clinicians we graduate must be as fluent in artificial intelligence as they are in pharmacology. This isn't an experiment-it's the future of health sciences education, and we intend to define it."

- Dr. Alvin Cheung, President and CEO, California Northstate University

"The Dawn Directive was built to produce AI-fluent professionals across every industry. Deploying it inside a College of Pharmacy proves that this certification framework transfers to any regulated discipline-and that the demand for AI fluency in healthcare is no longer theoretical."

- California Institute of Artificial Intelligence (CIAI)

About California Northstate University

California Northstate University is a private, health-sciences-focused institution based in Northern California offering programs in medicine, pharmacy, dentistry, psychology, nursing, and health sciences. CNU is committed to advancing education, research, and service in healthcare.

About MindHYVE.ai

MindHYVE.ai engineers domain-specific agentic AI systems for education, healthcare, law, finance, and governance. Its technology stack is powered by Eve-Fusion, a proprietary multi-model consensus reasoning engine, and deployed on Eve-Grid, MindHYVE's enterprise-grade Azure-native cloud infrastructure. The company operates eleven Digital Employees-domain-specific AI agents including ArthurAI for adaptive learning and ChironAI for clinical decision support-with deployments spanning North America, Asia, and Africa. MindHYVE does not use client data for model training; all training relies exclusively on synthetically generated data through Eve-Genesis, its proprietary reasoning training framework.

