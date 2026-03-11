Globe Teleservices Announces Partnership with Myanma Posts and Telecommunications to Enhance Secure Messaging and Customer Experience

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd. (GTS), a global telecom solutions provider, announced its partnership with Myanma Posts and Telecommunications (MPT Myanmar), Myanmar's state-owned telecommunications operator, to strengthen secure messaging services for subscribers both locally and globally.

Through this collaboration, MPT Myanmar is set to enhance its A2P messaging ecosystem, ensuring communication is delivered with greater trust, transparency, and reliability, while aligning with Myanmar's local compliance and regulatory requirements.

The partnership will support improved governance and visibility across messaging traffic, helping MPT Myanmar reduce unwanted communications and safeguard customer interactions. Subscribers can expect improved delivery of critical notifications and a more seamless experience when engaging with businesses and services that rely on secure messaging.

"At Globe Teleservices, we believe enterprise messaging must be built on trust, especially when it supports sensitive and time-critical communication," said Ashutosh Agrawal, Group CEO, Globe Teleservices. "By partnering with MPT Myanmar, we aim to strengthen secure and compliant A2P messaging while enabling long-term growth."

By combining MPT Myanmar's strong national network reach with Globe Teleservices' expertise in A2P monetization and firewall, the partnership aims to create a customer-friendly messaging environment as digital adoption continues to grow across Myanmar.

About Globe Teleservices

Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based telecom conglomerate with a global presence, having offices in the USA, Dubai, Malaysia, Tanzania, Ghana, India, and Hong Kong. GTS provides niche next-gen solutions in A2P monetization, omnichannel messaging, anti-fraud & cloud services. GTS is a member of prestigious forums like MEF, GSMA and GLF. Notable accolades include the Platinum Award from Juniper Research for AI-powered AGT/AIT Fraud Detection solution, recognition in Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies for 2026, 2025 & 2024 by The Straits Times and Statista, recognition in Financial Times High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2024 & 2025 and Tier 1 recognition in A2P SMS Messaging Market Impact Report 2024 in MNO and Enterprise edition by ROCCO.

