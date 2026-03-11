Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.03.2026 04:36 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Globe Teleservices Announces Partnership with Myanma Posts and Telecommunications to Enhance Secure Messaging and Customer Experience

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd. (GTS), a global telecom solutions provider, announced its partnership with Myanma Posts and Telecommunications (MPT Myanmar), Myanmar's state-owned telecommunications operator, to strengthen secure messaging services for subscribers both locally and globally.

Globe Teleservices Logo

Through this collaboration, MPT Myanmar is set to enhance its A2P messaging ecosystem, ensuring communication is delivered with greater trust, transparency, and reliability, while aligning with Myanmar's local compliance and regulatory requirements.

The partnership will support improved governance and visibility across messaging traffic, helping MPT Myanmar reduce unwanted communications and safeguard customer interactions. Subscribers can expect improved delivery of critical notifications and a more seamless experience when engaging with businesses and services that rely on secure messaging.

"At Globe Teleservices, we believe enterprise messaging must be built on trust, especially when it supports sensitive and time-critical communication," said Ashutosh Agrawal, Group CEO, Globe Teleservices. "By partnering with MPT Myanmar, we aim to strengthen secure and compliant A2P messaging while enabling long-term growth."

By combining MPT Myanmar's strong national network reach with Globe Teleservices' expertise in A2P monetization and firewall, the partnership aims to create a customer-friendly messaging environment as digital adoption continues to grow across Myanmar.

About Globe Teleservices

Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based telecom conglomerate with a global presence, having offices in the USA, Dubai, Malaysia, Tanzania, Ghana, India, and Hong Kong. GTS provides niche next-gen solutions in A2P monetization, omnichannel messaging, anti-fraud & cloud services. GTS is a member of prestigious forums like MEF, GSMA and GLF. Notable accolades include the Platinum Award from Juniper Research for AI-powered AGT/AIT Fraud Detection solution, recognition in Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies for 2026, 2025 & 2024 by The Straits Times and Statista, recognition in Financial Times High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2024 & 2025 and Tier 1 recognition in A2P SMS Messaging Market Impact Report 2024 in MNO and Enterprise edition by ROCCO.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791454/5571410/Globe_Teleservices_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/globe-teleservices-announces-partnership-with-myanma-posts-and-telecommunications-to-enhance-secure-messaging-and-customer-experience-302710285.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.