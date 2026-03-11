Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
11.03.2026 05:02 Uhr
AI Radio Bot Introduces Live Broadcasting Feature for Hybrid AI and Human Audio Production

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AI Radio Bot announced the launch of a new Live Broadcasting feature designed to allow creators to combine automated programming with live audio hosting. The update introduces tools that enable users to switch between AI-generated content and live broadcasts within a single production environment.

AI Radio Bot originally focused on automated digital broadcasting workflows that allow users to schedule and generate radio-style programming through artificial intelligence tools. The new Live Broadcasting feature expands the platform's capabilities by enabling hosts to integrate live commentary, interviews, and real-time discussions alongside automated programming.

According to the company, the update was developed in response to feedback from users seeking greater flexibility when producing audio content.

Live Production Tools for Creators
The Live Broadcasting suite provides a control interface designed to support real-time audio production while maintaining access to automated broadcast elements as well as generated and prerecorded uploaded audio.

Features include:

  • AI-assisted audio layering: Hosts can trigger AI-generated voiceovers or transitions during a live broadcast.

  • Live control dashboard: Users can manage microphone inputs, uploaded audio segments, and live commentary from a centralized interface.

  • Flexible playlist management: Broadcast segments can be rearranged during a live program to accommodate listener requests or breaking updates.

  • Low-latency switching: The system allows transitions between live audio and automated content during broadcasts.

The platform is intended for creators producing online radio programming, podcasts, or streaming audio channels.

Integrating Automation with Live Audio
The new feature reflects a broader trend within digital media production as creators combine automation tools with live content formats. While AI tools can help manage scheduling, voice generation, and audio production workflows, live hosting continues to play an important role in audience engagement.

"Our goal is to provide creators with tools that allow automated programming and live hosting to work together within the same environment," said the AI Radio Bot development team. "This update allows broadcasters to maintain the flexibility of live production while continuing to use AI-assisted workflows."

Future Platform Development
AI Radio Bot said the Live Broadcasting feature is part of a broader development roadmap aimed at expanding tools for audio creators. Additional updates related to production workflows and content management are expected later this year.

More information about AI Radio Bot and its broadcasting tools is available at https://airadiobot.com.

About AI Radio Bot
AI Radio Bot is a digital broadcasting platform designed to help creators produce automated and live audio programming. The platform provides tools that support scheduling, voice generation, and content management for online radio streams, podcasts, and other digital audio formats.

Media Contact
AI Radio Bot Editorial Team
Email: vigor2k@gmail.com
Website: https://airadiobot.com

SOURCE: AI Radio Bot



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ai-radio-bot-introduces-live-broadcasting-feature-for-hybrid-ai-1145358

