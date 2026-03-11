Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Lithosphere creator J. King Kasr has introduced Lithic, a smart contract programming language designed to bring deterministic execution and cryptographic guarantees to artificial intelligence operating within blockchain infrastructure. The new language introduces a structured model for integrating AI services directly into decentralized systems while maintaining predictable costs, verifiable execution pathways, and secure governance mechanisms.

Lithic introduces deterministic AI execution for decentralized blockchain applications.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/288074_2984067cb41c09db_001full.jpg

Lithic addresses several structural limitations present in current Web3 architectures where AI-powered applications often depend on loosely defined oracle patterns and external computation layers. These approaches can introduce operational uncertainty, including unbounded AI costs, lack of verifiable provenance for AI outputs, reliance on trusted intermediaries, and the absence of formal cost controls. Lithic introduces a deterministic AI execution lifecycle that allows intelligent computation to be defined, governed, and verified directly within smart contract logic.

The language introduces several mechanisms designed to improve accountability and operational transparency for AI-enabled decentralized applications. These include cryptographic receipt anchoring that records AI responses for verification, per-user and per-contract spending limits that enforce computational budgets, and capability-based permission models that define how AI services may be accessed within decentralized applications. By embedding these elements into the programming model itself, Lithic enables developers to integrate AI capabilities while maintaining the predictable execution standards required by blockchain systems.

Lithic also introduces support for optional zero-knowledge verifiable AI inference, referred to as LEP100-5, which allows developers to require cryptographic proof that a specific AI model executed correctly and produced a valid result. This capability is designed to strengthen trust in AI-powered processes operating within decentralized environments where verification and transparency are essential.

"We're not adding AI to blockchain," said J. King Kasr, creator of Lithosphere and Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "We're redesigning smart contracts for an AI-native world."

Lithic compiles to LithoVM bytecode and is designed to operate within the Lithosphere ecosystem, enabling developers to build decentralized applications that incorporate intelligent computation while preserving deterministic execution. The language introduces a programmable framework where AI operations can be economically governed, cryptographically verified, and transparently executed across blockchain environments.

The introduction of Lithic reflects a broader effort to develop infrastructure capable of supporting intelligent decentralized systems as blockchain networks increasingly integrate AI-driven services into finance, governance, and automated digital platforms.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments.

Social Media

Twitter

Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288074

Source: Kaj Labs