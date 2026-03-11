Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.03.2026 06:06 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Blues and Skylo Launch Industry-First Satellite, Cellular, and WiFi in a Single IoT Module

Blues Notecard for Skylo launch at Embedded World 2026 delivers subscription-free satellite connectivity

BOSTON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blues, a leading device-to-cloud system provider for smart connected products, has launched Notecard for Skylo - a module combining satellite, cellular, and WiFi connectivity that doesn't require satellite subscriptions or commitments.

Notecard for Skylo, available March 10, 2026.

Unveiled at Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany, the product delivers automatic failover across three Radio Access Technologies (RATs): NTN Satellite powered by Skylo, Narrowband Cellular, and WiFi. Exhibiting at booth 3A-402, Blues invites Embedded World attendees to see how the company simplifies building connected products.

Notecard for Skylo adds cloud connectivity with multi-network failover to any narrowband connected device. Designed for mission-critical industries like transportation and logistics, energy, and commercial equipment, the module empowers developers to prototype faster and enables decision-makers to deploy narrowband solutions at scale and at a lower total cost of ownership. For example, a logistics asset could operate on WiFi in depots, cellular on-road, and satellite in remote regions, with Notecard for Skylo intelligently switching between networks as needed.

Traditional satellite IoT solutions burden customers with a second satellite module, monthly subscription fees, and minimum commitments. Notecard for Skylo eliminates all three: no additional hardware, no satellite subscription contract, and no minimums. This gives businesses access to world-class satellite failover with pay-as-you-go pricing that scales with actual usage.

Multiple RATs ensure customers maintain reliable access to device data, with wireless connections automatically falling back to secondary and tertiary networks if the primary connection becomes unavailable. Notecard for Skylo offers the same cellular connectivity as other Notecard products, plus satellite uplink and downlink to keep devices connected beyond cellular range. For customers currently using Narrowband, it provides upgraded capability with satellite failover. Customers requiring Midband (LTE Cat 1 bis) or Wideband (LTE Cat 1) global or regional support should still use a Starnote accessory.

"Two years ago, Blues and Skylo teamed up to launch Starnote for Skylo, an add-on to our flagship Notecard that brought satellite connectivity to our customers," said Brandon Satrom, SVP of Product & Experience at Blues. "As adoption grew, it became clear that some of our customers wanted a single-module solution for seamless WiFi-to-cellular-to-satellite failover. In response, Blues and Skylo collaborated once again; developing Notecard for Skylo to deliver the simplicity, affordability, and innovation customers expect from Blues."

"Our partnership with Blues continues to raise the bar for what's possible in NTN connectivity," said Vijay Krishnan, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Skylo. "Notecard for Skylo makes reliable, standards-based satellite connectivity accessible to more industries and device types than ever before. As businesses look to scale critical operations in areas where coverage is unpredictable, this integrated module provides the resilience, reach and reliability they can trust, backed by a global NTN network built for real-world performance."

For more information about Notecard for Skylo and to set up a meeting with the Blues team at Embedded World, visit blues.com/embedded-world-2026/. Notecard for Skylo is available now from shop.blues.com and is expected to ship on March 13, 2026.

About Blues
Blues is the cheat code to creating smart connected products. By eliminating complexity, Blues helps organizations to focus on what matters most: growing their business.

Blues' device-to-cloud system combines plug-and-play hardware, data routing, and fleet management into a single, integrated platform. Customers use Blues to instantly, securely, and economically move data from physical products to their applications - without building or managing complex infrastructure. Blues' flagship products - Notecard, Starnote, and Notehub - work together to help customers accelerate the creation of smart connected products and field data-driven intelligent services.

Companies across transportation and logistics, commercial buildings and facilities, industrial equipment, energy and environmental monitoring, and more, go from concept to business impact faster, enabling new services, reducing operations costs, and scaling alongside their customers.

Thousands of organizations worldwide, from nonprofits to startups to enterprises, connect their devices with Blues. For more information, visit blues.com, and follow Blues on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Threads.

Blues, a leading device-to-cloud system provider for smart connected products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930982/Blues_Notecard_for_Skylo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928714/BluesLogomark_Black_Medium__1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blues-and-skylo-launch-industry-first-satellite-cellular-and-wifi-in-a-single-iot-module-302710156.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.