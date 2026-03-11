The new prototype ranks among the most advanced sodium-ion battery systems reported worldwide.From ESS News NanoMalaysia Berhad (NMB), an agency under Malaysia's Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), has unveiled a sodium-ion battery prototype with an energy density exceeding 300?Wh/kg, positioning it among the most advanced sodium-ion battery systems reported globally. The prototype was developed through the NanoMalaysia Energy Storage Technology Initiative (NESTI) in collaboration with International Battery Centre Sdn Bhd. NMB said achieving this milestone is a key step toward ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...