California appellate court has affirmed the Public Utilities Commission decision to sharply cut compensation for homeowners and businesses that export rooftop solar electricity production to the grid. USA The California 1st District Court of Appeal has issued a decision on remand from the state Supreme Court, siding with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and affirming the current Net Billing Tariff (NEM 3.0) framework. The ruling marks a major setback for rooftop solar advocates who sought to overturn the 2022 decision that sharply reduced compensation for exported solar electricity. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...