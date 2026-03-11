Mondelez International: CHF ~65 million investment in 2025: Swiss President Guy Parmelin inaugurates new Toblerone production line in Switzerland

The ~65 million Swiss Francs (CHF) investment announced in 2025 to create the global "Center of Excellence" for Toblerone in Bern is a clear commitment to Switzerland, where the iconic brand was founded in 1908.

Today, the Swiss plant produces ~90 % of global Toblerone demand.

The investment increases Toblerone's production and innovation capability to accelerate the brand's global growth ambition in premium chocolate.

BERN, Switzerland, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year, an important milestone in the renovation work at the Toblerone plant in Bern, Switzerland has been reached: the installation of a brand-new, state-of-the-art production line has been completed. As one of the largest investments in Mondelez International's chocolate production network in the last decade, a global "Center of Excellence" for the iconic Swiss brand Toblerone is being created in Bern. Ultimately, this will increase Toblerone's production capacity and innovation capability to accelerate the brand's global growth ambition in the premium segment and meet worldwide demand for the iconic triangular brand.

Swiss President and Minister of Economic Affairs Guy Parmelin officially inaugurated the new production line yesterday in Bern. In his speech, he emphasized: "If there is one product that represents Switzerland worldwide, it is chocolate. And Toblerone has a very special place among Swiss chocolates. It is more than just chocolate. It is a piece of Swiss history. And a symbol of Swissness par excellence: identity and quality. As President of the Swiss Confederation and Minister of Economic Affairs, I am therefore particularly pleased that ~90 % of Toblerone production continues to be produced here in Bern on this new production line."

Switzerland - the heart and home of Toblerone

The famous triangular chocolate was invented in 1908 by Theodor Tobler and Emil Baumann and has developed over decades into a bestseller from Switzerland. Today, ~90 % of Toblerone products sold worldwide are manufactured at the Toblerone plant in Switzerland. "We have always taken pride in producing here in Switzerland. The investment underlines our strong commitment to the location and is a critical milestone to reach our ambition to lead growth in premium chocolate worldwide," confirms Iain Livingston, President Toblerone and World Travel Retail.

To support Mondelez's ambition, the iconic 118-year-old brand is poised to grow globally within the premium sector, capitalizing on its strong global awareness, uniqueness, and leadership in the World Travel Retail business. Toblerone is exported from Switzerland to more than 120 countries around the world.

Thomas Kauffmann, Bern Plant Manager: "We are incredibly proud of the new Toblerone production line, as well as the modernization in logistics and infrastructure." The investment will also expand the production facilities for chocolate and nougat, as well as the capacity for mass production.

Toblerone Fast Facts: Did You Know?

Toblerone was invented in Switzerland by Theodor Tobler and Emil Baumann in 1908.

"Toblerone" is a play on words from the names "Tobler" and "Torrone", the Italian name for honey-almond nougat. The special feature is the triangular shape of the tablet.

Since 1985, Toblerone has been produced at the factory in Bern, Switzerland, where today around 90 % of Toblerone products are manufactured and sold in more than 120 countries in the world.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelez International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931182/Inauguration_of_the_new_production.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931183/Freshly_packaged_Toblerone.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931184/Handover_of_a_Toblerone.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chf-65-million-investment-in-2025-swiss-president-guy-parmelin-inaugurates-new-toblerone-production-line-in-switzerland-302710231.html