EMBEDDED WORLD--Codethink today opened early access to its mapping between the Eclipse Trustable Software Framework (TSF) and IEC 61508, the international standard governing the functional safety of electrical and electronic systems.

The mapping establishes a transparent relationship between the engineering principles of the Trustable Software Framework and the objectives defined in IEC 61508. By making this work available as an early preview, Codethink is inviting organisations interested in applying open source approaches to functional safety to review and begin working with the mapping while the work continues to mature.

IEC 61508 forms the foundation of many domain-specific safety standards, including ISO 26262 for automotive systems. The early access reflects Codethink's long-standing commitment to open development of software engineering methods.

"This preview release reflects our belief that trust in software must be engineered in the open," said Paul Sherwood, Codethink's Chairman. "We want organisations working at the cutting edge of safety-critical software to be able to review, evaluate, and begin applying these mappings as they evolve."

The Eclipse Trustable Software Framework defines six tenets-Provenance, Construction, Changes, Expectations, Results, and Confidence-each aligned to the objectives of IEC 61508. This structure enables organisations to connect everyday software development practices with the rigour expected in safety-critical systems.

Codethink plans to contribute the mapping to the Eclipse Trustable Software project once the company has achieved a successful functional safety assessment of CTRL OS using the Trustable Software Framework. This future contribution will build on the baseline assessment achieved last year and represents the next step in validating the framework in a production software environment.

Until that milestone is reached, the mapping is being made available as an early preview for organisations interested in exploring open, transparent approaches to safety and compliance.

This early access release also reflects Codethink's broader vision of building an open portfolio of mappings between the Trustable Software Framework and additional regulatory and industry standards, such as those for medical devices, aerospace, and industrial controls. Over time, Codethink believes organisations will be able to select the standards most relevant to their markets and use TSF as the engineering basis for demonstrating alignment.

"Our goal is simple," added Sherwood. "By demonstrating compliance with the Trustable Software Framework, organisations should be able to demonstrate alignment with the world's most important safety and regulatory standards. Open collaboration is the fastest way to get there."

Download the early preview of the TSF-IEC 61508 mapping at https://www.codethink.co.uk/trustable-software-framework.html

