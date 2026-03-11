Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
ACCESS Newswire
11.03.2026 08:14 Uhr
Telestream LLC: Telestream Expands Its Cloud Services with the Introduction of UP

New cloud-native platform extends Telestream Cloud Services to support Global Ingest, automation, review, and real-time monitoring across hybrid and distributed production environments

NEVADA CITY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Telestream, a global leader in media workflow technologies, today announced the expansion of Telestream Cloud Services with the introduction of UP, a new cloud-native solution designed to support Global Ingest, orchestration, review, and real-time monitoring in modern production environments. With UP, Telestream extends its cloud portfolio beyond high-scale cloud processing and hybrid workflow extension, addressing the growing operational demands of distributed, IP-based media production.

As media organizations navigate cost pressures, audience fragmentation, and increasingly distributed production models, cloud adoption has accelerated rapidly but unevenly. Some companies are extending trusted workflows into elastic cloud environments. Others are building cloud-native production pipelines from the ground up. UP furthers Telestream's mission to deliver a unified Global Ingest strategy that spans live, camera card, and file-based workflows. With cloud capture and monitoring plus system-aware metadata, technical teams can achieve precision, flexibility, and speed, no matter the format, source, or operational environment.

"Media companies are modernizing in different ways and at different speeds," said Charlie Dunn, Executive Vice President, Products, Telestream. "Some are evolving established infrastructure. Others are launching fully cloud-native operations. Our approach is to give customers flexible options, whether they're scaling global processing, extending existing workflows, or operating real-time production entirely in the cloud. With UP, we're expanding our cloud services to address the operational layer of that transformation."

A Broader Cloud Services Portfolio

Telestream Cloud Services now include three distinct offerings:

  • UP - A modular, cloud-native service layer for ingest, orchestration, review, and monitoring

  • EDC (formerly known as Encoding.com) - API-first cloud media processing at scale

  • Vantage Cloud - Extending Vantage workflows into cloud environments for hybrid operations

Each service addresses different operational requirements.

UP expands the portfolio into cloud-native operational control, supporting ingest, workflow automation, collaborative review, and live signal monitoring in distributed production environments.

EDC provides highly parallel, API-driven AI analysis, transcoding, QC, captioning, and audio processing for OTT platforms, FAST channels, and global content distributors. Designed for elastic scalability, EDC enables high-throughput media processing without infrastructure management overhead.

Vantage Cloud allows existing Vantage customers to extend trusted workflows into cloud environments, enabling burst capacity, geographic flexibility, and hybrid deployment models without re-architecting established pipelines.

What's UP?

UP is Telestream's cloud-native platform that brings ingest, orchestration, review, and live monitoring into a single operational environment. Built for distributed and hybrid production models, UP gives teams real-time control and visibility across cloud-based workflows.

At launch, UP includes:

  • UP.Capture - Elastic live and file-based ingest in the cloud for multi-source, fast-turnaround production.

  • UP.Review - Proxyless playback and annotation with growing file support to accelerate editorial decision-making.

  • UP.Workflow - Low-code automation for ingest, QC, AI tasks, captioning, and delivery.

  • UP.Lens - Cloud-native multiviewer monitoring and intelligent alerts for SRT and other live contribution feeds.

  • UP.Ingest - Professional camera card and file-based ingest for sports, news, and mobile production.

UP supports deployment as managed SaaS, within customer-controlled cloud environments, or connected to on-prem infrastructure, allowing organizations to modernize without abandoning existing systems.

"For nearly three decades, Telestream has helped the industry navigate major technology shifts," said Benjamin Desbois, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer at Telestream. "With UP and our expanded Cloud Services portfolio, we're giving customers the freedom to modernize on their terms, connecting Global Ingest, automation, and monitoring into a unified operational layer that's ready for wherever their workflows need to run next."

Meet with Telestream at NAB 2026

Members of the media are invited to meet with Telestream at NAB 2026. To schedule a briefing, please contact Kristin Canders at kristin@grithaus.agency.

To learn more about Telestream Cloud Services and the new UP offering, please visit: https://www.telestream.com/up/.

Download the Telestream UP + Cloud Services press kit here.

About Telestream

Telestream has been at the forefront of digital media innovation for nearly three decades, serving as the trusted partner behind some of the world's most mission-critical media operations. Its industry-leading test and measurement and media workflow solutions streamline operations and scale efficiently across the entire media lifecycle - from capture and live production to automation, processing, quality control, content management, and distribution. Designed for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, Telestream ensures high-quality media delivery to any audience, on any platform. The company is privately held and headquartered in Nevada City, California. Learn more at www.telestream.net.

Press Contact

Kristin Canders
Grithaus Agency
(e) kristin@grithaus.agency
(p) +1 (207) 974-7744

SOURCE: Telestream LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/telestream-expands-its-cloud-services-with-the-introduction-of-up-1145785

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
