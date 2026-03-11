DJ IEVA GROUP: IEVA Group, the leader in personalised beauty and wellness, announces its IPO on Euronext Growth Paris

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, DISTRIBUTED OR DISCLOSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN IEVA Group, the leader in personalised beauty and wellness, announces its IPO on Euronext Growth Paris -- Capital increase of approximately EUR8m -- First investment by the Bpifrance BlueSpring 1 fund, dedicated to listed French small and mid caps, as part of its launch - EUR3 million subscription commitment from Bpifrance BlueSpring 1, represented by its management company Bpifrance Investissement - Option to purchase from TF1 Social E-commerce for an additional EUR3 million -- Subscription price per new share: EUR12.79 -- Subscription period: 11 March 2026 to 25 March 2026 inclusive for the Fixed Price Offer (until 5 p.m. OTC and 8 p.m. online) and the Global Placement (5 p.m.) -- Settlement/delivery scheduled for 30 March 2026 and start of trading in the shares on 31 March 2026 -- Stocks eligible for PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans and the capital gain reinvestment scheme (Article 150-0 B ter of the French General Tax Code)[1] WEBINAR WITH INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS (in French) Jean Michel KARAM Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IEVA Group will answer your questions le Wednesday 18 March at 6 p.m. To register, click here Paris, 11 March 2026. IEVA Group, the leader in personalised beauty and wellness, announces its IPO with a view to admission to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0014015ND9, ticker: ALIEV-FR). Jean Michel KARAM, founder and Chief Executive Officer of IEVA Group, said: "From the beginning, IEVA Group has been steadfast about its goal: to elevate beauty and wellness into an emotional experience in which science, technology and communities unite to reveal their own beauty. Our vision is one of engagement around the notion of Beautiful Longevity: ageing without being erased, fully embodying one's beauty at every age of life. Today, this vision begins a new phase of development with a clear ambition: global deployment of the first fully integrated Beauty Tech platform in order to become the "Netflix of beauty" and personalised wellness. This ambition is part of a profound transformation of beauty and wellness practices. Consumer expectations are changing, technology is growing at an unprecedented pace and personalisation is emerging as the new standard. Beauty Tech is experiencing a major acceleration, driven by artificial intelligence, data and the digitisation of pathways. This segment, the most dynamic on the market, is expected to grow by 18% per year on average worldwide to USD173m by 2030 [2], which is three times faster than the growth of the entire beauty market, thus representing a massive opportunity on a global scale. A pioneer in this approach, in just a few years IEVA Group has established itself as the leader in personalised beauty and wellness. Supported by prestigious strategic shareholders (Crédit Mutuel Innovation, TF1, Unilever, Seb Alliance, Reworld Media, to name a few) and a talented team of experts, in just five years we have built an integrated platform model designed to generate recurring revenue and to be rolled out on a large scale. Our development hinges on a unique ecosystem of strong brands - IOMA, Atelier du Sourcil, My Little Paris and myIEVA - and an omni-channel distribution network that marries partnerships with trusted names (Marionnaud, Beauty Success, Douglas, April), digital stores and direct sites with exclusive technologies (AI, MEMS, Data), premium editorial content and an engaged community. In the space of just five years, this strategy enabled us to achieve revenue of EUR43.4m in 2025[3], representing average growth over the period of +70% per year4, reflecting the solidity of our trajectory. To keep this momentum going by rolling out our platform more widely in France and internationally, we are now launching our IPO. In this way, we hope to involve as many individuals and professional investors as possible in our success. We firmly believe that personalised beauty and wellness are becoming the norm. And we are proud to invite you to join us on this new journey." Beauty Tech, a massive global market opportunity, driven by a structural transformation of beauty and wellness practices Consumer expectations are changing rapidly, technology is growing at an unprecedented pace and personalisation is emerging as the new market standard. In a beauty sector historically structured around standardised products that are mainly distributed through physical points of sale, with a disconnect in the experience across products, services and technologies, IEVA Group offers a game-changing direct beauty experience that is unified, personalised and emotionally engaging. The only player covering the entire value chain - from diagnostics to personalised cosmetics and from beauty services through to selective distribution - IEVA Group is positioned at the intersection of several fast-growing markets. The beauty tech segment in particular, which includes diagnostic devices, software solutions, data platforms and beauty AI technologies, is now the most dynamic growth driver in the sector. It is benefiting from structural acceleration driven by technological advances (AI, sensors, data), growing demand for personalised care and the digitisation of customer pathways. Globally, this market is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 18% to USD173bn by 20302. This is three times faster than the beauty market as a whole. A leader in personalised beauty and wellness, backed by strong brands and a unique ecosystem A pioneer in beauty tech and personalisation, IEVA Group was the first player to massively introduce tech skin and hair diagnostics as well as lifestyle IoT into the beauty world by incorporating data on environmental stress (exposure, weather conditions, pollution, etc.). This scientific approach enables a level of hyper-customisation that is currently unparalleled on the market, thanks to diagnostic devices (i-diag) and custom formulation solutions (In.Lab). Firmly rooted in innovation from the outset, IEVA Group has structured a global ecosystem that combines technologies, brands, omnichannel experience and media. This ecosystem has been strengthened through a sustained strategy of external growth, with four successive acquisitions in the space of five years: L'Atelier du Sourcil (2020), Boudoir du Regard (2021), Intuiskin - combining the IOMA, IOMA Haircare and Made with Care brands - (2023) and My Little Paris (2025). IEVA Group today is an ecosystem of personalised beauty brands, experiences and services powered by AI, technology and data, all driven by storytelling, content and community. The Company presently has four strong premium brands that are true emblems of the IEVA Group universe: Atelier du Sourcil, no. 1 worldwide in the eye beauty market; IOMA Paris, a pioneer and no. 1 in personalised cosmetics in Europe; myIEVA, a global beauty and wellness service focused on hyper personalisation; and My Little Paris, the only experiential medium with its iconic boxes and an active community of four million subscribers. These brands are part of a unique global ecosystem, structured around four highly differentiated asset families: -- premium brands, simple high-performance care brands covering facial care (IOMA Paris, Made with Care), hair care (IOMA Haircare, Elenature) and make-up (L'Atelier du Sourcil); -- omnichannel distribution combining a network of premium partners (Marionnaud, Beauty Success, Douglas, April), nearly 130 L'Atelier du Sourcil and Boudoir du Regard stores, as well as direct digital sales, particularly by subscription (myIEVA, My Little Box, Gambettes Box); -- exclusive proprietary technologies protected by five international patent families, covering the IEVA Group concept and model, embedded sensors and analysis devices, connected objects, patches and diagnostic devices, as well as data infrastructures and AI tools that transform data into personalised recommendations; -- a committed community of four million people brought together through subscriptions, wellness advice and programmes, and high-profile premium editorial content (My Little Paris, myIEVA). A model that generates recurring and highly scalable revenues This ecosystem is based on an integrated and virtuous model, in which each "brick" strengthens the other: diagnostic technologies generate high added value data, which is exploited by brands to design differentiating products; the physical channel (partner stores and networks) transforms technological innovation into a tangible and premium brand experience. At the same time, media and content amplify visibility and encourage customer acquisition and engagement, while subscriptions ensure recurring revenue, loyalty and continuous enrichment of customer knowledge. IEVA Group has thus developed a "Beauty as a Service" (BaaS) model that generates a high level of recurring revenue, which accounted for nearly 60% of revenue in 20253, 55% of which from subscriptions alone. This model entails a low capital intensity and flexible cost structure based in particular on a fabless approach. The manufacture of cosmetic products is entrusted to various partner laboratories in France and throughout Europe, while the generic subsystems of technological devices are produced by its industrial partners. IEVA Group keeps key assets that create strong value in-house: definition of cosmetic formulas, design and architecture of solutions, and development of software, platforms and algorithms. By keeping the Company focused on its intangible assets and its core value creation, this organisation constitutes a powerful lever that enables the model to be scaled and facilitates international deployment. IEVA Group already has a significant presence outside France, in Europe (9% of revenue3) and in Asia (10%3). Illustrating the success of its model, IEVA Group achieved revenue of EUR43.4m3 in 2025, i.e. average growth in five years of +70% per year, while maintaining rigorous financial discipline, with net cash of EUR5.4m at the end of 2025. Continuation of an aggressive growth strategy with the aim of doubling revenue by 2028 In a booming market with many development opportunities to seize, IEVA Group intends to pursue an aggressive strategy with three priorities: Haut du formulaire 1. Accelerate organic growth by leveraging synergies between activities. 2. Pursue a strategy of targeted acquisitions to extend its reach in France and internationally. 3. Optimise operational levers to increase profitability. IEVA Group aims to draw on this aggressive strategy to double its revenue by 2028. This growth trajectory should bring a gradual improvement in profitability, with EBITDA expected to be positive from 2026. An IPO on the Euronext Growth market to pursue its growth trajectory in France and internationally IEVA Group's IPO on Euronext Growth is intended to provide the Company with the financial resources to help it implement its development strategy, focused on the global deployment of the first fully integrated beauty tech platform. The net proceeds from the funds raised through the issuance of the new shares (approximately EUR6.9m based on the Offer Price if the capital increase is 100% realised) will be used by the Company to finance and integrate potential external growth transactions. Main terms and conditions of the transaction -- Indicative timetable 10 March 2026 Approval of the Information Memorandum by Euronext 11 March 2026 Opening of the Fixed Price Offer and Global Placement 25 March 2026 Closing of the Fixed Price Offer (5 p.m OTC and 8 p.m. online) and the Global Placement (5 p.m.) 30 March 2026 Settlement-delivery 31 March 2026 Start of trading of the shares on Euronext Growth

-- Share capital before the transaction

The Company's share capital consists of 9,274,292 ordinary and preference shares, each with a par value of EUR0.025, fully subscribed and fully paid up.

-- Characteristics of the shares

- Name: IEVA GROUP - Ticker: ALIEV-FR - ISIN: FR0014015ND9 - Listing market: Euronext Growth Paris - Business sector: Personal care (452010) - LEI: 9695008NTA6DK2RSN932

-- Issue price and proceeds

Based on the issuance of 625,488 shares at a price per share of EUR12.79:

- The gross proceeds from the issue of New Shares will be approximately EUR8.0m (reduced to approximately EUR6.0m if the

transaction is 75% subscribed); - The net proceeds from the issue of New Shares is estimated at approximately EUR6.9m (reduced to approximately EUR5.1m

if the transaction is 75% subscribed).

-- Structure of the Offer

The New Shares are to be distributed as part of a global offer (the "Offer"), including:

- A fixed price offer to the public in France, mainly intended for individual investors, it being specified that:

-- orders will be broken down according to the number of securities requested: A1 order fractions (1 to 250 shares

inclusive) and A2 order fractions (over 250 shares); -- A1 order fractions will benefit from preferential treatment over A2 order fractions in the event that not all

orders can be fully satisfied.

- A global placement primarily intended for institutional investors comprising a placement in France and an

international private placement in certain countries, not including the United States of America, Japan, Canada and

Australia.

The allocation of the Offered Shares between the Global Placement, on the one hand, and the Fixed Price Offer, on the other hand, will be based on the nature and size of the orders.

If the demand under the Fixed Price Offer so permits, the number of Offered Shares in response to orders issued under the Fixed Price Offer shall be at least equal to 10% of the total number of shares under the Offer.

-- Subscription commitment

The Company has received a commitment to subscribe to the Offer Price from Bpifrance Investissement through the Bpifrance BlueSpring 1 fund, managed by Bpifrance Investissement, for an amount of EUR3 million, representing approximately 37.5% of the Offer Price if the capital increase is fully subscribed.

In addition to this investment, Bpifrance Investissement has an option to purchase from TF1 Social E-commerce (with the option of substitution, in whole or in part, by any shareholder of the Company who was a shareholder of the Company on the date of completion of the capital increase (other than Jean Karam and any shareholder of the Company holding less than 5% of the share capital)), offering it the possibility of doubling its initial investment within one year. The purchase option may be exercised at any time between the sixth (6th) month following the settlement-delivery date of the Capital Increase and, at the latest, the twelfth (12th) month following the settlement-delivery date of the capital increase at an exercise price per share equal to the higher of:

. the price of the shares offered as part of the capital increase (i.e., EUR12.79 per share); and

. the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's shares on the Euronext Growth market of Euronext in Paris during the six (6) months preceding the date of exercise of the call option.

In addition, the Company has committed to Bpifrance Investissement to use its best efforts to achieve a free float target of at least 30% of the share capital as of December 31, 2028, in particular through market sales, secondary offerings, sales through the creation of an accelerated book-building process, or through the issuance of new shares.

-- Lock-in commitment:

TF1 Social e-commerce, Crédit Mutuel Innovation, Jean Karam, Unilever Ventures Holding BV, Seb Alliance and Reworld Media Ventures, which together hold 79.88% of the company's share capital and voting rights at the date of the Information Memorandum, have undertaken to retain all the shares they will hold on the settlement-delivery date of the Offer for a period of 180 calendar days following the settlement-delivery date of the Offer subject to certain customary exceptions.

-- Terms of subscription and purchase

Persons wishing to participate in the Fixed Price Offer must lodge their orders with an authorised financial intermediary in France no later than 5 p.m. (Paris time) on 25/03/2026 for OTC subscriptions and 8 p.m Paris time for online subscriptions, if this option is granted to them by their financial intermediary, unless in cases of early closure or extended trading.

-- Revocation of orders

Subscription orders received from individuals that placed them online as part of the Fixed Price Offer may be revoked online until the closing of the Fixed Price Offer (8 p.m. Paris time on 25/03/2026). It is up to the individuals to contact their financial intermediary to check whether online orders can be revoked other than through the Internet.

-- Eligibility of the securities for PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans, a reduction in income tax and the

provisions of Article 150-0 B ter of the French General Tax Code

IEVA Group confirms that it complies with the eligibility criteria for PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans referred to in Articles L.221-32-2 and D.221-113-5 et seq. of the French Monetary and Financial Code. The IEVA Group shares can thus be fully integrated into PEA and PEA-PME plans and benefit from tax advantages.

The Company is also eligible for the provisions of Article 150-0 B ter of the French General Tax Code, which allows persons who have sold securities contributed within three years of said contribution to benefit from the continuation of the tax deferral in the event of subscription in cash.

The persons concerned should obtain information from their usual tax adviser on the taxation applicable to their particular case, in particular with regard to the subscription, acquisition, holding and disposal of IEVA Group shares.

-- Availability of the Information Memorandum

The Information Memorandum is available free of charge upon request to the Company, whose registered office is located at 87, rue Réaumur, 75002 Paris, and in electronic form on the Euronext website (www.euronext.com) and the Company's website (https://bourse.ievagroup.com).

-- Risk factors

Any investment in equities involves risks. Before making an investment decision, investors are invited to refer to Part 1/Chapter 3 "Risk factors" and Part 2/Chapter 1 "Risk factors related to the Offer" contained in the Information Memorandum.

[1] Conditional and within the limits of available ceilings

[2] Source: Grand View Research, 2025

[3] Unaudited revenue as of December 31, 2025 on a pro forma basis including the acquisition of My Little Paris on 1 January 2025

4 Including acquisitions made by Ieva Group since 2020

