4imprint Group delivered an impressive profit performance in FY25, a year that presented its fair share of challenges, namely weak sentiment across its customer base and the uncertainty created by the introduction of tariffs from the start of April. The trading statement for the first two months of FY26 indicates conditions are broadly unchanged, with orders and revenue slightly down and tariff-related costs being phased in by suppliers. Recent geopolitical events have the potential to provide further macroeconomic uncertainty. 4imprint's strong balance sheet, quality products and renowned customer service leave it relatively well placed.

