Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - RexVet, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announced today that it has introduced a pay-over-time option for eligible users through Klarna's Pay in 4, allowing pet owners to split the cost of a virtual veterinary consultation into four installments.

The update is designed to reduce upfront cost friction at the point of booking and support faster access to online veterinary guidance. RexVet connects pet owners with veterinarians through virtual consultations focused on symptom triage and decision support, helping pet owners determine appropriate next steps when health concerns arise.

Through RexVet's platform, pet owners can browse clinician options through its directory and schedule an online appointment for non-emergency concerns such as minor illness questions, general wellness guidance, follow-up questions, and cases where owners need help interpreting symptoms. To browse clinicians, pet owners can visit: RexVet Find-a-Vet Directory

Virtual consultations are intended to complement traditional in-person veterinary care rather than replace it. When appropriate, virtual triage can help pet owners identify red flags, decide whether home monitoring is reasonable, or determine if an in-person evaluation or emergency escalation is necessary.

"Many pet owners simply need reliable guidance when something seems wrong, but cost uncertainty can delay action," said Tiffany Delacruz, spokesperson for RexVet. "By adding payment flexibility, we aim to reduce upfront barriers so families can seek veterinary guidance sooner and make more informed decisions about next steps."

Pet owners can schedule a virtual consultation through RexVet's booking flow at: Book an Appointment. Additional information about the process is available at: How It Works.

About RexVet

RexVet is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on expanding access to veterinary guidance through telehealth. RexVet connects pet owners with veterinarians through virtual consultations that support timely decision-making, triage, and care navigation when appropriate.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288089

Source: Economical Network