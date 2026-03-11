QNX Expands Free Online Learning Platform to Accelerate Global Developer Readiness and Support the Growing Adoption of QNX Software

Program shows strong global engagement and a clear path from learning to hands-on adoption with QNX Everywhere

NUREMBERG, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced a significant expansion of its free Online Learning platform, providing developers, students and commercial users with more open access to high-quality, instructor-grade training than ever before. This removes long standing barriers around training costs, geography and scheduling, and reflects QNX's commitment to enabling a global developer ecosystem with the skills needed to build the next generation of embedded systems.

What began with three foundational courses in early 2025 has now grown into a comprehensive catalogue of 14 self-paced modules that mirror the company's full instructor-led curriculum which was once reserved for only customers and partners. These courses give learners a clear and practical path to building confidence using the QNX Operating System (OS) and enabling them to deepen their technical capabilities with a view to progressing toward more advanced topics at their own pace. Adoption extends beyond training activity; a quarter of online learners have moved from coursework to downloading a free QNX Everywhere non-commercial development licence, underscoring the direct pipeline from virtual learning to hands-on experimentation with QNX tools.

"Developers need credible, practical training that gets them from theory to real code on real targets," said Grant Courville, SVP of Products and Strategy at QNX. "QNX's Online Learning platform was built to remove barriers and speed up skills development. It also allows users who need to evaluate QNX OS for potential use in a commercial application or create an early prototype to ramp-up quickly. The engagement we are seeing proves that when you make quality training free and easy to access, engineers dive in and start building. By investing in open, high-quality training and pairing it with QNX Everywhere, we are helping both new and experienced developers become productive faster while also addressing the growing global shortage of skilled embedded software engineers."

Alongside the QNX Everywhere initiative, aimed at democratizing access to industry-leading embedded technology, QNX is also creating a scalable, international pipeline of QNX-trained talent. Through collaborations with educational institutions and training providers, including Pi Square Technologies in India, QNX Online Learning has now reached more than 12,000 active learners. Faculty development programs are also equipping instructors with the tools needed to deliver high-quality learning experiences in the classroom. These combined online and in-person efforts ensure that graduates enter the workforce with a strong and consistent foundation in QNX technologies.

QNX will continue to expand its catalogue of modules with advanced content in the coming year, including additional courses on:

Advanced Functional Safety

System Profiling and Analysis for the QNX Toolkit extension for Visual Studio Code

These additions align with the industry's shift to more software-defined architectures and reinforce QNX's commitment to developer enablement.

QNX Online Learning is available now. Developers can enrol today and download a free QNX Everywhere non-commercial development licence to begin building and testing on QNX now.

