Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Utopia Med Spa & Clinic, a Houston-based aesthetic and wellness center founded by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Franklin A. Rose, MD, today announced the expansion of its physician-supervised medical weight management program, citing a measurable increase in patient demand for structured, clinically monitored obesity treatment options.

The announcement comes as GLP-1 receptor agonist medications, a class of FDA-approved therapies used to treat obesity by mimicking hormones that regulate appetite and increase feelings of fullness, have seen surging interest across Houston and nationwide.

Dr. Rose said: "Patients are more informed than ever. They're asking not just about access to GLP-1 medications, but about safety, metabolic screening, and long-term planning. What we're seeing is patients wanting accountability and physician involvement."

About the Expanded Program of Utopia Med Spa & Clinic

The expanded offering at Utopia Med Spa & Clinic is designed to address growing patient concerns about rapid prescribing through online platforms with limited clinical oversight. The program provides:

Individualized metabolic screening and evaluation

Physician-led weight management planning focused on hormone balance and body composition

Access to FDA-approved oral and injectable GLP-1 therapy options within a structured clinical framework

Complementary non-invasive body contouring via Body Lightning treatment, supporting skin tightening and refinement for patients who experience contour changes following weight reduction

"Weight loss is not just about appetite suppression," Rose said. "It's about metabolic health, hormone balance, and body composition. Used appropriately, these medications can be life-changing, but they should be delivered within a structured, physician-led framework."

The expansion reflects broader trends across Texas, where obesity rates and metabolic health concerns have driven sustained growth in demand for medically supervised weight loss solutions. Utopia Med Spa & Clinic's in-person model is positioned to meet patients seeking a clinical alternative to telehealth-only platforms.

Availability

Expanded services, including FDA-approved GLP-1 therapy and Body Lightning treatment, are now available at Utopia Med Spa & Clinic's Houston location. Consultations may be scheduled by visiting https://www.utopiaplasticsurgery.com or by calling (713) 622-2277.

About Utopia Med Spa & Clinic

Utopia Med Spa & Clinic is a Houston-based aesthetic and wellness center founded by Dr. Franklin A. Rose, MD. The practice integrates surgical excellence with advanced non-surgical treatments and physician-supervised medical weight management programs. Utopia is committed to delivering safe, personalized, and results-driven care for patients seeking cosmetic enhancement, rejuvenation, and metabolic optimization.

