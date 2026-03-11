Beazley has agreed to acquire US renewable insurance specialist kWh Analytics to strengthen data-driven underwriting for solar and energy storage projects. USA Specialty insurer Beazley has reached an agreement to acquire San Francisco-based renewable energy underwriting specialist kWh Analytics, in a move to solidify its position within the energy transition. The acquisition signals a growing trend of traditional insurance heavyweights integrating climate-tech data to address the complex risks associated with utility-scale renewable portfolios. The deal will see kWh Analytics embedded into Beazley's ...

