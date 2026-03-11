Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
WKN: 880767 | ISIN: SE0000117970
Frankfurt
11.03.26 | 08:08
19,800 Euro
+1,90 % +0,370
11.03.2026 09:00 Uhr
NCC AB: NCC to refurbish historic city block in Copenhagen

NCC has been commissioned by Thylander to conduct the first refurbishment phase of the historic Laksegade city block in central Copenhagen. The order value is approximately SEK 800 million.

The Laksegade city block is located in the center of historic Copenhagen adjacent to Kongens Nytorv square, Nyhavn canal, Amalienborg Palace and Christiansborg parliament building. Comprising a total of approximately 50,000 square meters, the project is currently one of the most ambitious refurbishment projects in the Nordic region. In the first phase, NCC will meticulously renovate and redevelop five offices and two stores in the block.

"We are delighted to have signed this agreement and that work can now commence. With NCC, we are partnering with a reliable and experienced operator that understands the complexity of transforming historic properties of this magnitude. We will soon see a visible change and that's when the vision will really start to take shape," says Rasmus Tøgern, Project Director at Thylander.

The project requires a high level of expertise in refurbishment and specialized methods for working in environments with high cultural value.

"Refurbishment of historic properties in a densely populated urban environment imposes high demands on planning and implementation. We are looking forward to realizing the project's ambitions and will ensure that the buildings are converted into modern and functional premises, while preserving their historical character," says Catarina Molén-Runnäs, Head of NCC Building Nordics.

Work will commence in spring 2026 and is scheduled for completion not later than 2027.

The assignment has an order value of about SEK 800 million and will be registered in the NCC Building Nordics business area in the first quarter of 2026.

For further information, please contact:
Tove Stål, Head of Group External Relations NCC, +46 76 521 61 02, tove.stal@ncc.se

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2025, NCC had sales of about SEK 56 bn and 11,500 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
