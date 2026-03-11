Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson interim report Q3 2025/26

Continued progress - increased sales and profits

Third quarter - 1 November to 31 January

Net sales amounted to 4,080 MSEK (3,859), an increase of 6%, of which 8% related to organic growth, 1% acquisition and -3% to currency effects

Online sales amounted to 843 MSEK (717), an increase of 17%, of which 6% related to acquisitions

Operating profit amounted to 659 MSEK (553)

Profit after tax totalled 514 MSEK (426)

Earnings per share was 8.09 SEK (6.72)

Nine months - 1 May to 31 January

Net sales amounted to 9,903 MSEK (9,284), an increase of 7%, of which 9% related to organic growth, 0 per cent acquisition and -3% to currency effects

Online sales amounted to 1,956 MSEK (1,738), an increase of 13%, of which 3% related to acquisitions

Operating profit amounted to 1,347 MSEK (1,063)

Profit after tax totalled 1,030 MSEK (802)

Earnings per share was 16.22 SEK (12.65)

Events after the end of the reporting period

Net sales in February amounted to 779 MSEK (715), an increase of 9%, of which 9% related to organic growth, 2% acquisition and -2% to currency effects

CEO Kristofer Tonström comments on third quarter 2025/26:

We managed to maintain the positive sales trend from the second quarter into the important third quarter. In November and December, we had the right offer for both the Christmas preparations such as string lights and Christmas trees, and the Christmas presents. In January, when the cold in our sales markets made its entrance, we instead saw a clear upswing in weather-related product categories such as heat sources and snow removal, at the same time as the basic range sold well. Our ability to meet the variations in customer needs and expectations are good examples of the organisation's strength in both assortment development and customer meeting. In total, organic sales increased in the third quarter by 8 per cent, and net sales exceeded 4 billion SEK for the first time ever in a quarter. Operating profit improved to 659 MSEK (553), corresponding to an operating margin of 16.2 per cent (14.3), and earnings per share amounted to SEK 8.09 (6.72).

A strong and growing store network

In terms of development by market, Norway continues to show fantastic growth. The fact that the research company Yougov as recently as February ranked Clas Ohlson as the strongest brand in the retail sector in Norway shows the position we have in the market. Sweden is also delivering strongly in relation to tough comparative figures from the previous year, with organic growth of 7 per cent. We also see strong development in Finland with an organic sales increase of 9 per cent in the quarter. We have rebuilt all Finnish stores and put a greater focus on products that are particularly appreciated by the Finnish customer. This work is yielding results and further confidence in opening more stores in the Finnish market. After a successful store opening outside Helsinki last autumn, we will open a new store in Tampere this spring and another in Joenssu later this autumn. In total, we plan to open eight stores net in 2025/26, i.e. slightly below our ambition of approximately ten new stores net. For the coming financial year 2026/27, the goal is to continue to open new stores at the same pace as in the past three years.

E-com - a profitable growth engine

Online sales continues to develop well. E-com accounted for 21 per cent of total sales in the third quarter, and growth in the B2C business is very strong, as in the previous quarter. For example, total sales at www.clasohlson.com grew by 15 per cent in the quarter. New for the quarter is that sales from the add-on acquisitions Phonelife and Reservdelaronline are included in total net sales online, which amounted to 843 MSEK.

The foundation for future growth

At the same time as we deliver results here and now, we are constantly taking steps to create an even better Clas Ohlson for the future. Our work with assortment development is becoming increasingly efficient and we will continue to launch product news at a high pace this spring. The investment in increased logistics capacity has reached a new milestone as we now have selected our collaboration partner regarding the automation solution for our distribution centre in Insjön. The next step is to start construction and we expect to be able to break ground within the next few weeks. In terms of logistics development, we have also signed a new agreement with PostNord for deliveries to stores in Sweden, Norway and Finland, with a focus on further reducing our climate footprint through fossil-free fuels and more climate-optimised solutions.

Value creation for all stakeholders

In summary, we continue to develop the company with a focus on assortment, brand and customer meeting, without compromising on accuracy in daily operations. Customer satisfaction regarding both service and products is high, while the customer base continues to grow larger. In total, we now have 6.2 million members in Club Clas. Sales in February showed a good start to the last quarter of the year, with organic sales growth of 9 per cent. In an uncertain macro environment, we will continue to focus on things we can influence ourselves and, strengthened by the results of recent years, we are confident that we can continue to grow profitably in our major product niches, thereby creating value for all stakeholders. See you in stores and online!

Webcasted presentation today at 9.00 a.m.

