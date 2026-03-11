One in Three Brits Hide Their Salary From Their Partner, Finds Novuna Personal Finance

30% of UK adults (16.5m) conceal their earnings from their partner

Millennials most likely to keep pay secret (38%)

45% say financial control is the biggest relationship red flag

LONDON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly a third of UK adults (30%) - the equivalent of 16.5 million people - deliberately conceal their earnings from their partner, according to new research from Novuna Personal Finance.

The findings highlight a growing tension in modern relationships: many couples expect honesty, but a significant minority are quietly ringfencing money as a personal safety net.

Younger generations most guarded about income

Millennials are the most financially discreet generation, with 38% admitting they've withheld details of their salary from their partner. More broadly, 42% of Millennials say they do not fully disclose their overall financial position within a relationship.

Gen Z follows closely: 34% admit to financial secrecy, and 53% say they have kept savings or investments hidden.

By contrast, just 24% of over-55s say they've concealed financial information - meaning Millennials are almost twice as likely as older adults to obscure details of their earnings.

Secrecy spans demographics and life stages, but it is more common among groups facing higher day-to-day financial pressure:

36% of men conceal a savings account vs 27% of women

conceal a savings account vs 39% of Greater London residents admit to financial secrecy vs a 30% UK average

residents admit to financial secrecy vs a 36% of private renters hide financial information vs 24% of outright homeowners

Financial control is Britain's biggest relationship "red flag"

While many people keep some financial information to themselves, they take a far harder line on power dynamics.

Nearly half of Brits (45%) say financial control - restricting a partner's independence or access to money - is the biggest relationship red flag, making it the top dealbreaker nationwide.

"Requesting financial support early in a relationship" ranks second at 40%, rising to 59% among divorced respondents.

The research also shows a split in what men and women see as dealbreakers:

Women are more likely to cite financial control

Men are more likely to cite dependency

Despite the prevalence of secrecy, expectations of openness remain strong: 29% say ongoing secrecy would be a dealbreaker.

The "sandwich generation" feels most exposed

Gen X- often described as the "sandwich generation", balancing children and ageing parents - appears to be under the greatest strain.

More than one in five (21%) say they could not support themselves financially if their relationship ended, the highest proportion of any generation. Fewer than half (48%) say they maintain a dedicated financial independence fund, the lowest recorded.

At the same time, 30% of Gen X admit to concealing debts or other financial commitments, suggesting midlife obligations may be driving greater discretion around money.

Theresa Lindsay, Chief Marketing Officer at Novuna Personal Finance, said:

"Financial secrecy is starting to look less like a betrayal and more like self-preservation, particularly for younger couples dealing with high rents, expensive mortgages and the long tail of student debt. Keeping a small 'just in case' buffer can feel like common sense, even in a committed relationship.

"But this research also shows a clear line in the sand: people may tolerate a bit of privacy, but they won't tolerate financial control. The real green flag is being able to talk honestly about pay, bills, debts and future plans, so both partners feel secure, and neither feels trapped."

Methodology?

The research was conducted by?Censuswide, among a sample of?2,001 UK Adults (70% in a relationship/ 30% previously in a relationship). Figures have been extrapolated using the national adult population of 55,022,253 - based on the ONS 2024 mid-year estimate. The data was collected between 20.01.2026 to 22.01.2026.?

