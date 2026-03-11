Insure4Sport sees record start to the year amid UK fitness sector growth

Data released by sports insurance specialist Insure4Sport, shows strong growth in the UK fitness sector, with new policies up 25% year-on-year

MANCHESTER, England, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports insurance specialist Insure4Sport, part of Digital MGA Ripe, has reported a significant increase in new business, reflecting continued growth across the UK fitness and sports sector.

Sales data from January 2026 shows new Insure4Sport policies increased by 25% year-on-year and are up 37% compared with 2020 - making it the brand's best month since launch in 2009.

The figures suggesting that the growth seen during the pandemic has translated into a more permanent shift in how and where people engage with fitness.

Regional analysis over the same period shows the biggest increase in Greater London, with 17% of total volume, followed by the South East at 14% and the North West at 13%. Demand has also increased across a broad mix of cities, with notable uptick in locations such as Bristol (up 83%) and Twickenham (up 175%), alongside sustained volumes in major cities including London and Belfast.

Analysis of Insure4Sport's data over the past six years shows that growth has been strongest among disciplines aligned with flexible, community-based and studio-led fitness models. Sports such as Pilates and cheerleading have seen particularly sharp increases, reflecting rising demand for specialist instruction and the continued shift towards independent, instructor-led businesses.

Sport Volume percentage growth 1. Pilates 287 % 2. Cheerleading 221 % 3. Dance 47 % 4. Football 32 % 5. Personal trainer 21 % 6. Yoga 15 %

Alan Thomas, CEO at Ripe, said: "Flexible working, a bigger focus on wellbeing and the rise of self-employment are all having a tangible impact on what people are doing with their time, suggesting that the growth seen during the pandemic has translated into a more permanent shift in how and where people engage with fitness.

"From our position as the market leader working closely with fitness professionals, we're seeing more people enter the sector and build sustainable businesses. What stands out in the data is not just the pace of growth, but the fact that people are staying active year after year, pointing to a more resilient and established industry."

