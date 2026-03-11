Bifacial PV modules, string inverters and advanced trackers are becoming the preferred technologies in utility-scale solar project design, according to new data from RatedPower. Australia RatedPower data shows that bifacial modules now feature in more than 90% of utility-scale PV projects prepared on its cloud-based solar design platform, while string inverters account for more than 50% of project simulations. RatedPower, part of US-based data analytics provider Enverus, said technology trends are reshaping the industry with bifacial modules expected to reach 95% market share by 2032. "Market ...

