Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is pleased to report positive assay results from the first 27 of 55 completed auger holes at the Turvolândia rare earth project ("Turvolândia" or the "Project"), located in the State of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Hole TUV-AUG-014 returned 3,255 ppm total rare earth oxide (TREO) over 13 metres from surface, including 5,486 ppm TREO over 3 metres and a peak grade of 6,431 ppm TREO over 1 metre. Nine of the 27 reported holes were stopped in elevated TREO zones due to ground conditions, indicating that mineralization remains open at depth.

"We are pleased with and encouraged by these results. The first 27 holes at Turvolândia indicate the potential for an ionic clay mineralized rare earth system which could stretch across the eastern grid, with multiple holes returning elevated total rare earth oxide grades from surface," stated Brad Brodeur, CEO of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. "What stands out in the eastern grid data is the magnet-critical composition: Nd2O3, Pr6O11, Dy2O3 and Tb4O7 together account for up to 42% of total rare earths in our best composite intervals. Our next steps - RC drilling to test depth continuity and a LiDAR survey to improve topographic correlation across this terrain - is intended to further advance our understanding of Turvolândia's scale and, we believe, the full dimensions of this discovery."

Highlights:

TUV-AUG-014: 3,255 ppm TREO over 13 metres from surface (0-13m), including 5,486 ppm TREO over 3 metres (4-7m) and 6,431 ppm TREO over 1 metre (6-7m) ; MREO 34.6% of TREO; hole stopped in elevated TREO (1,918 ppm TREO over 1m at 12-13m)

3,255 ppm TREO over 13 metres from surface (0-13m), including and ; MREO 34.6% of TREO; hole stopped in elevated TREO (1,918 ppm TREO over 1m at 12-13m) TUV-AUG-007: 3,823 ppm TREO over 2 metres (14-16m), including 5,341 ppm TREO over 1 metre (15-16m) ; MREO 39.7-42.1% of TREO; hole stopped in elevated TREO

3,823 ppm TREO over 2 metres (14-16m), including ; MREO 39.7-42.1% of TREO; hole stopped in elevated TREO TUV-AUG-021: 1,469 ppm TREO over 15 metres (1-16m); MREO 32.6% of TREO; hole stopped in elevated TREO

1,469 ppm TREO over 15 metres (1-16m); MREO 32.6% of TREO; hole stopped in elevated TREO TUV-AUG-006: 1,865 ppm TREO over 7 metres (0-7m); HREO 20.4% of TREO

1,865 ppm TREO over 7 metres (0-7m); HREO 20.4% of TREO TUV-AUG-001: 1,137 ppm TREO over 6 metres (13-19m); MREO 40.4% of TREO; hole stopped in elevated TREO

1,137 ppm TREO over 6 metres (13-19m); MREO 40.4% of TREO; hole stopped in elevated TREO Additional elevated intersections from TUV-AUG-004, 012, 013, 018, 024, 025 and 027 are set out in the table (see Table 1);

The Turvolândia auger program is testing ionic clay-hosted rare earth mineralization across the Project, which comprises 29,574-hectares approximately 200 km northeast of São Paulo. Results from the first 27 holes indicate a mineralized zone across the eastern grid measuring approximately 1,200 metres (east-west) by 1,100 metres (north-south), covering an area of approximately 833,000 m² (83.3 ha). To date, 721 metres of a budgeted 1,000-metre program have been completed, of which 671 metres have been submitted for assaying; this release reports results from the first 354 metres (27 holes). Assay results for the remaining 317 metres are pending receipt from the laboratory.

A distinguishing characteristic of the eastern grid results is the proportion of magnet-critical rare earth oxides (MREO) - defined as the combined sum of Nd2O3, Pr6O11, Dy2O3 and Tb4O7 - which accounts for up to 42% of TREO in the best composite intervals.

Table 1: Selected Assay Results - First 27 Holes, Turvolândia Auger Program

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) TREO (ppm) MREO (ppm) MREO (%) Notes TUV-AUG-001 13 19 6 1,137 459 40.4 Stopped in elevated TREO TUV-AUG-004 7 14 7 1,111 373 33.6

TUV-AUG-006 0 7 7 1,865 450 24.1 HREO 20.4% of TREO TUV-AUG-007 14 16 2 3,823 1,520 39.7 Stopped in elevated TREO incl. 15 16 1 5,341 2,246 42.1

TUV-AUG-012 0 2 2 1,094 267 24.4 Stopped in elevated TREO TUV-AUG-013 6 8 2 1,119 341 30.5 Stopped in elevated TREO TUV-AUG-014 0 13 13 3,255 1,127 34.6 Stopped in elevated TREO; best hole incl. 4 7 3 5,486 2,135 38.9

incl. 6 7 1 6,431 2,409 37.5 Peak grade TUV-AUG-018 3 6 3 1,024 196 19.1

incl. 13 14 1 1,148 308 26.8

incl. 16 18 2 1,368 482 35.2 Stopped in elevated TREO TUV-AUG-021 1 16 15 1,469 479 32.6 Stopped in elevated TREO TUV-AUG-024 6 7 1 1,033 91 8.8

TUV-AUG-025 10 11 1 1,384 131 9.5 Stopped in elevated TREO incl. 14 16 2 995 210 21.1 HREO 22.7% of TREO TUV-AUG-027 4 6 2 1,478 59 4.0

incl. 9 10 1 1,851 133 7.2 Stopped in elevated TREO

Notes:

All intervals represent intersected lengths; true widths have not been determined.

Reported intervals exceed 1,000 ppm TREO. Holes not listed returned no intervals above this threshold in the first 27 reported holes.

"Stopped in elevated TREO": hole terminated due to ground conditions while intersecting mineralized material; mineralization open at depth.

MREO = Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 + Dy2O3 + Tb4O7. HREO = Y2O3 + heavier REO (Eu2O3-Lu2O3).

Drilling and Sampling

All holes were drilled vertically. Reported widths represent intersected lengths; true widths have not been determined. Samples were collected at 1-metre intervals with no cutting or compositing prior to laboratory submission.

Samples were analyzed by SGS Geosol (ISO 9001, 14001 and 17025 certified), Belo Horizonte, Brazil, using lithium metaborate (LiBO2) fusion followed by inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry and mass spectrometry (ICP-OES/MS) for 49-element analysis, including all rare earth elements. The QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of certified reference materials (CRMs), blank standards and field duplicates.

MREO is defined as the combined sum of Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 + Dy2O3 + Tb4O7. HREO is defined as the sum of Y2O3 and the heavier rare earth oxides (Eu2O3 through Lu2O3).

The mineralized zone indicated by the eastern grid (holes TUV-AUG-001 through TUV-AUG-014) covers an area of approximately 833,000 m² (83.3 ha), measuring approximately 1,200 metres (east-west) by 1,100 metres (north-south) metres. Ionic clay-hosted REE mineralization is developed within the weathered gneissic basement and is interpreted to begin at or near surface, consistent with the typical profile of ionic adsorption clay deposits.

The southern and western holes (TUV-AUG-021 through TUV-AUG-027) returned lower MREO fractions relative to the eastern grid but elevated HREO contributions of up to 22.7% of TREO (TUV-AUG-025, 14-16m), suggesting REE fractionation across the property and warranting further systematic investigation.





Figure 1: Map Showing Drill Hole Collars & Intercepts

About the Turvolândia Project

The Turvolândia project covers 29,574 ha in the State of Minas Gerais, Brazil, approximately 200 km northeast of São Paulo. The property is optioned by Canamera and is prospective for ionic adsorption clay-hosted rare earth mineralization - the deposit style responsible for the majority of the world's current separated MREO supply. Ionic adsorption clay deposits are characterized by REE adsorbed onto clay minerals within lateritic profiles developed over felsic and meta-igneous basement rocks. At Turvolândia, mineralization is hosted within weathered gneissic material and is interpreted to begin at or near surface.

Following receipt and review of assay results from the remaining 28 auger holes, the Company plans to: (i) commence RC drilling to test mineralization continuity below the auger depth; and (ii) conduct a LiDAR survey to generate a high-resolution topographic model of the property to improve the correlation of results across the terrain.





Figure 2: Project Location Map

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Robb, P.Geo. (British Columbia), VP Exploration of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Robb is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a rare earth elements exploration and development company focused on advancing ionic clay REE projects in Brazil and expanding a portfolio of critical mineral assets across North America. The Company's principal projects include Turvolândia and São Sepé in Brazil, the Patos project (CSE-approved, currently undergoing due diligence drilling and geochemical assessment), and a portfolio of uranium and rare earth exploration properties in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.canamerametals.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to statements regarding: the potential for mineralization at the Project; the anticipated receipt of assay results from the remaining 28 auger holes at Turvolândia; the Company's intention to commence reverse circulation drilling to test mineralization continuity below auger depth; the Company's intention to conduct a LiDAR topographic survey of the Turvolândia property; the interpretation that mineralization at Turvolândia extends beyond the reported results and remains open along strike and at depth; and the expected completion and execution of the Patos project acquisition agreement.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation: that the laboratory will deliver assay results for the remaining 28 auger holes on schedule; that reverse circulation drilling equipment can be mobilized and operated at the property as planned; that the LiDAR survey will be completed successfully; that ground conditions and site access will remain suitable for continued exploration activities; and that the Patos acquisition will be executed and closed on the anticipated timeline and terms.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include, but are not limited to: delays in laboratory assay delivery; inability to secure equipment or site access for reverse circulation drilling or LiDAR operations; adverse ground or weather conditions that may hinder field operations; volatility in rare earth commodity prices and market demand; title defects or challenges to the Company's mineral property interests; failure to satisfy conditions or execute the Patos acquisition agreement; and general exploration and development risks typical to mineral property advancement. Readers are referred to the risk factors described in the Company's most recent continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

