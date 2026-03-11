Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Jeremy Wastall has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of GoGlobal - the global expansion business - to lead the company through its next phase of significant growth.

Founded eight years ago in 2018, GoGlobal has grown from a startup into a fully decentralized global organization, supporting thousands of clients with their own growth stories.

It now has over 450 internal employees, operating across 85+ countries, and has enabled more than 1,000 clients to establish and manage their global operations compliantly and confidently across 145 markets.

Services include entity setup, compliance and management; accounting and tax services; HR & payroll support; employer of record (EOR); and independent contractor solutions (ICS) - all designed to help clients with global expansion, speed to market and worldwide operational efficiencies via one global partner: GoGlobal.

Previously the Chief Revenue Officer, Jeremy has been instrumental in the company's evolution, developing solutions that enable clients to cross borders with speed and certainty.

"I'm excited to step into this role and work with our talented team as we enter the next chapter of our growth story," states Jeremy. "GoGlobal was built on a simple concept: global growth works best when guided by people who understand local markets. As a result, our mission is to make business expansion easy by turning local complexities into global confidence."

Deep knowledge and experience

GoGlobal believes its continued growth comes from the combination of products and services on offer, as well as the company's experts who understand the pain points that clients face when expanding overseas.

Jeremy notes: "Clients choose us because of our deep knowledge of the challenges that come when entering new jurisdictions. We know the critical paths to success when crossing borders and have created solutions that minimise disruption and maximise opportunities."

He adds: "Our company's model was not designed in a boardroom. It was shaped through our own international expansion journey. We navigated unfamiliar laws, payroll systems and compliance risks firsthand and it was those early issues that helped us to create a blueprint for the products and services we offer our clients."

Next growth phase

Growth continues to be the focus for GoGlobal, both as a business and for its clients. While many providers in the business services sector are reassessing their operating models, GoGlobal continues to invest in people, systems and governance that will enhance clients' Go-To-Market strategies.

Under Jeremy's leadership, the company expects to expand its geographic reach, deepen its technology capabilities and strengthen its solutions for clients. He brings deep international leadership experience across global professional services and technology-enabled businesses.

ends

Jeremy Wastall has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of GoGlobal - the global expansion business - to lead the company through its next phase of significant growth.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9558/287985_6c833863d4b1a9f3_002full.jpg

About GoGlobal

GoGlobal - the global expansion business - is a leading professional services company that helps businesses set up and manage global operations compliantly and confidently. By combining global expertise with local execution, GoGlobal supports market entry, M&A activity and vendor consolidation through a single point of accountability.

GoGlobal is headquartered in Tokyo, but the leadership team spans every continent except Antarctica. Operations run worldwide, enabling seamless support across time zones.

GoGlobal's vision is a borderless world for global business, where any company can expand internationally with confidence.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287985

Source: GoGlobal