Morocco's state energy agency and national utility have signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) and begun construction on six Noor Atlas solar plants totaling 305?MW. The project - financed by KfW, the European Investment Bank and Bank of Africa - aims to expand renewables, support local industry and create regional jobs.The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) and the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) have signed PPAs and begun construction on the Noor Atlas solar program. The initiative comprises six solar plants across the country: Ain Béni Mathar (Jerada), ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...