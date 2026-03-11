Africa has abundant sunlight, arable land, and innovative farmers, and agrivoltaics offers a long-term strategy to boost food security, climate resilience, and energy access simultaneously. Success depends on coordinated policy, inclusive community engagement, and patient, innovative finance to build a viable, scalable market.Africa does not lack sunlight. It does not lack arable land. It does not lack entrepreneurial farmers or a new generation of clean-energy innovators. What it has lacked-until now-is a coordinated effort to bring these strengths together under a shared, investable vision. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...